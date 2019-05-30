Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Charles Ogilvie. View Sign Obituary

OGILVIE, Gordon Charles 1923 - 2019 Gordon Charles Ogilvie passed away at the Outlook Hospital on January 31, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born to Charles and Martha Ogilvie on December 13, 1923 on the family farm south of Ardath. Gordon was the 4th of 6 children born to the Ogilvie's. He received his education at Ardath school. After graduating from high school, Gordon worked on the family farm in the summer and fall and would go to Saskatoon in the wintertime for employment. Gordon worked for TM Ball and Sons and delivered coal throughout the city. A few years later Gordon got a job at Intercontinental Packers. This is where he met the love of his life Valerie Coroy. They were married July 24th, 1948. Gordon and Val had 2 children, Sharon and Rodney while living on the original family farm. In 1955 they bought some land and buildings 1 ½ miles west of the original farm. After much work they fixed up the house and barn and had another child Daryl in 1955. Lindsay was the last to be born in 1959. Gordon had grain land and cattle and spent many years enjoying the farm with Val and family. He was on numerous local boards and belonged to several clubs. Gordon was very involved with the Ardath curling club, the Wheatpool board, the Ardath United Church, and the Ardath school board. Gordon and Val were community people and loved the card parties and rink activity for many years. Gordon and his brother Earl began traveling north in the '50s for moose hunting and took their homemade skidoos with them. They met many lifelong friends and hunted moose in the Tisdale area for the next 25 years. His guitar playing started early in life when he taught himself how to play. He spent countless hours practicing his playing and singing. He could also play the banjo and mouth organ and mandolin, all self-taught. Country music was his passion and he memorized many songs. Gordon retired from farming in 1977 and he and Val began going to Texas in the wintertime. They soon made many friends that they shared their winters with for the next 28 years. Gordon played in a band in Texas for many of those years, entertaining in other R.V. parks and local establishments. When they reached their mid-eighties they decided to stay at home for the winters. Gordon and Val remained on the farm until their early nineties when they moved to Luther Place for approximately 2 years. They then moved to the longterm care facility in the Outlook Hospital. Gordon was a regular entertainer there, playing his guitar and singing. His grandchildren and great grandchildren would gather around him and listen and dance to his wonderful music. Valerie, the love of his life, passed away a little over a year ago. Gordon pressed on but missed the constant companion that he shared his life with. Gordon said many times that he had a full life and was thankful for everything in his life. Gordon said that when he got married all he had was a wife, a guitar and a bicycle. Gordon was a kind man that taught us all how to love life and how to love someone for a lifetime. Gordon's positive outlook on life and his music touched all those who knew him. His music and voice will play on in our heads and his warmth will be in our hearts forever. Gordon was predeceased by his wife Valerie Ogilvie, son Rodney Ogilvie, grandson Matthew Ogilvie, brothers Roy Ogilvie, Earl Ogilvie, sisters Hazel Hodges and Jean Munroe. Gordon's funeral will be held at the Ardath Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm. __________________________________________________





