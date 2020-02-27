Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace BOBROWSKI. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Bethel Lutheran Church 1360 Railway Ave Elbow , SK View Map Obituary

BOBROWSKI, Grace Grace Elizabeth Bobrowski, age 94, passed away peacefully in her daughter's arms on Friday, February 21, 2020 at RUH in Saskatoon. She was born in Carman MB on October 8, 1925 to Ernest and Jessie Cochran. After a short teaching career Grace married Reinhold Bobrowski on July 17, 1948 and resided in Morris MB, later Fargo ND, back to Morris, then to Elbow SK. Grace's vitality and passion for living kept her young with many thinking she was 10 - 20 years younger. Her artistic ability was evident in her numerous projects. Those around her thoroughly enjoyed Grace's sense of humour, interest in current events (local to international), compassion, encouragement, giving spirit, and love for people and God. Grace felt her greatest achievement after her family was her work for over 35 years in helping 3 relatives publish 2 large history books recording over 30,000 relatives from 1240 to 2003. She also traced her Swedish ancestry back to the 1600's. Grace is lovingly remembered by her daughters; Donna (Larry) Riggall, Lynne (Roger) Sabourin, Peggy (Mahdee) Raiees-dana; son Ken Bobrowski; sister-in-law Ruth Reckseidler; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Reinie, son Gordie, parents Ernest and Jessie Cochran, brothers Donald, Marvin, and Reg, sister Loreen Miller. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at RUH and especially Davidson Hospital for their compassionate care. Grace looked forward to the Community Choir's performances and would even accompany them to nursing homes where residents also enjoyed the singing. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Line 19 Community Choir c/o Louise Martens Box 9 Elbow S0H 1J0. Those whose lives Grace touched are invited to attend A Celebration of Grace's Life on Friday, February 28 at 1:00 pm at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1360 Railway Ave, Elbow __________________________________________________





