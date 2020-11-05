1/1
Hans Doris
Hans, Doris Doris Hans, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, passed away peacefully in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Friday, October 23rd at the age of 100 years. Doris was born in Moose Jaw and grew up on a farm near Coderre, Saskatchewan. She lived with her Grandmother Hodgson in Caron while going to high school. She graduated as an RN from Moose Jaw General Hospital in 1943. In January 1944, Doris married Clayton Hans of Caron, Saskatchewan. They spent the first year of their married life in PEI, where Clayton was stationed with the RCAF. After the war, they moved to Loreburn, Saskatchewan where they owned and operated a store with Clayton's brother Gordon. Daughters Dorothy and Marjorie were born during their time in Loreburn. Clayton and Doris moved to Saskatoon in 1971 after selling the store. They remained happily married until Clayton's passing in 2003. Doris moved to Parkville Manor in 2006 and then to Preston Park in 2010. There she made many new friends and enjoyed the activities, being particularly proud of her Wii archery and bowling accomplishments. Deteriorating health forced a move to Stensrud Lodge in May of this year. We will remember Doris always for her kindness, steadfastness, intelligence and gentle sense of humour. Doris was predeceased by her husband Clayton, sons-in-law Peter Franko and Murray Propp, parents Gretta and Gordon Spearman, sister Gladys Wells and grandchildren Brian Franko and Susan Propp. She is lovingly remembered by daughters Dorothy Franko and Marjorie Propp, grandchildren Dr. Evan Franko (Michelle Rice), Mark Franko (Renee Fagnou), Shelly Lambe (Jodie McCallum), Kirk Propp (Drea), Andrea Knorring (John), great grandchildren Cameron, Graeme, Claire and Adrien Franko, Myla, Max and Miller Lambe and Charlie Propp as well as her nieces and nephews. In accordance with Doris' wishes, no funeral service will be held. A private family graveside service will be held at Caron at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306) 244-5577. _________________________________________________________



Published in The Outlook from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
