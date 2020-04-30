Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harley Clarence FORSBERG. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

FORSBERG, Harley Clarence May 11, 1930- February 4, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Harley Forsberg announce his passing on February 4, 2020 at the Lucky Lake Health Centre. Harley was born in 1930, the youngest of the 5 kids of Pearl and Asser Forsberg. Harley went to West Point School, and then to Dunblane. When he was 12 he had a bad ear infection and had to have all the inner ear removed. That is why his balance and walking was so bad. Because of the bad winters on the Prairies his parents sent the kids to Saskatoon for schooling. Harley graduated from Nutana Collegate. He apprenticed as a Pharmacist for a year, and then he worked at Merlin Motors doing their accounting. He moved home in 1952 to farm with his Dad and brothers. When the Gardiner Dam Project started he worked for Pigotts Construction. Then when the dam was completed he worked as a foreman planting trees for the new Danielson Parks. He loved trees and was an expert on varieties. As his farm was near the river hills he was also fond of birds and could name any species. He also showed the grandkids where to find the crocus's in the spring, the wild strawberries, all the new born calves and the best hill to sled down. Harley married Maxine Buhr in 1960 and they made their home on a farm near the Gardiner Dam. They had 2 sons Robin and Blaine. Harley loved hockey and coached the boys on many teams. He also constructed an outdoor rink on the farm and had a great time watching the boys and their friends play hockey. He always was willing to drive anywhere and anyone to the games. He followed the NHL and CFL religiously. Farming and cattle was his life. Always working, he never had hobbies only family, friends, farming and looking after the animals on the farm. He loved his dogs. There was always a dog with him in his truck. Harley never really retired and could be found watching over the cows from the hill overlooking the farm. He was kind and good natured to all and would lend his time to anyone. Lots of cigarettes, coffee and candy were shared with family and friends. Harley was always interested in what his grandchildren did. Harley could always be found in his truck listening to the news, weather or his favourite singer Johnny Cash or reading the Star Phoenix this was a daily ritual. Maxine always has beautiful flowers which he always admired. They had a huge garden and raspberry patch that they enjoyed together. Harley always enjoyed Maxine's cooking and baking. He had a sweet tooth. Harley was predeceased by his parents, Asser and Pearl Forsberg; brothers, Lloyd (Gay) Forsberg, Don Forsberg and Jarl Forsberg; sister, Lavina McLean and by nephew, Kirk Forsberg. Harley is survived by his wife, Maxine; his two sons: Robin (Susan) and their family, Victoria (Kyle Primrose), Roxanne (Riley Braun), and Franklin; and Blaine (Joanna) and their family, Jesse (Hanna McGillivary), Alex (Arynne Spencer), and Lana (Kaelan) Wall and great-granddaughters, Sadie and Millie; sisters-in-laws, Irene Forsberg and Lois Forsberg; brother-in-law, Alex McLean; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. We would like to thank Harley's excellent medical and palliative care teams at Outlook Hospital and Lucky Lake Health Centre. A celebration of life for Harley was held on February 13, 2020 at the Macrorie Hall. Arrangements were in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel with Floyd officiating. Thank you Floyd and Marjorie for all your care and kindness. Honourary Pallbearers were Les Forsberg, Hugh Forsberg, Doug Forsberg, Ross McLean and David Solnicka. Urnbearer was granddaughter Roxanne Forsberg. Eulogy and memories were shared by grandson, Jesse Forsberg and granddaughter, Victoria Forsberg. Ushers were Ron Dunning and Leonard Torvik. At the guest register was Sherry Alto and Lisa Prentice. Special music was by Floyd Childerhose and John Linsley, organist. A time of fellowship followed with an awesome lunch provided by the Macrorie Ladies. Interment was at Lake Coteau Cemetery. Memorial donations are to the Macrorie Rink, c\o Macrorie Curling Club. Thank you all for making this a very special day for our family. __________________________________________________





