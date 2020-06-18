HARRISON, Carmen (Colleen) March 14, 1940-April 19, 2020 Carmen (Colleen) Harrison passed away peacefully into her eternal home with Jesus on April 19, 2020, at Sherbrooke Community Centre. She was born March 14, 1940 in Saskatoon to Frank and Ellen Coursol and resided in the Dinsmore area until she married her sweetheart William (Bill) Harrison on October 25, 1958. They began their life together on the farm at Fertile Valley and in 1962 moved to Outlook until 1970. The lived two years in Colonsay before making Saskatoon their permanent home. She devoted herself to raising their five children and opened her heart to many others. She also lovingly cared for her mother as she lived in our home from 1974 until her passing in 1993. Mom loved social gatherings, family reunions, BBQs and country gospel music. In her younger days she played guitar and sang, often writing her own songs. Growing up as an only child, she was blessed to be loved and embraced by the Harrison family which has remained a great support to her through Bill's illness and even as her own health deteriorated in recent years. She was predeceased by; her beloved husband, Bill (2005); her parents; and her daughter-in-law Lucille. She will be greatly missed by; her daughter, Brenda (John) Andres; sons, Kelly, Ken, Trevor and Chris; grandchildren, Bryan, Jody (Cory), Tina (Justin), Kurtis, Jessica (Jamie), Kirsten and Lacey; and eight great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Saskatoon, SK. __________________________________________________







