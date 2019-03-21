Hazel Mary (Jackson) HEGGIE

HEGGIE, Hazel Mary (nee Jackson) 1925 – 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Hazel Mary Heggie (nee Jackson), on March 13, 2019. A full obituary and a notice of service, and interment, will follow at a later date. Messages of remembrance may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.ca Acadia-McKague's Funeral Centre 306-955-1600. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
