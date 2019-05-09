Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Mary HEGGIE. View Sign Obituary

HEGGIE, Hazel Mary (nee Jackson) 1925 – 2019 Our beloved Mother passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 and has gone to be with our Heavenly Father. She was born on January 31, 1925 in Moose Jaw Providence Hospital and grew up on the Jackson family farm at Riverhurst, Sask. She married our dad, James Hugh Heggie on October 23, 1943 and they farmed at Lawson, Sask. A few years later they set up farming in the Bernard Canaan District, where they farmed for many years, until retiring into Lucky Lake, Sask. Later on they moved to Saskatoon to be close to their son and daughter and their families. Our parents were married for over 60 years. Our dad passed away in March 2004. Our mother is predeceased by her two brothers and sisters-in-law, our dad's brothers and their wives and sisters and their husbands, also her grandson, Logan. She leaves to mourn, her son Lorie and his wife Barbara Heggie; her daughter Wilma and her husband Bob Thompson; also granddaughters Karie (Chris) and Glenda (Cristian) and; two great grandsons Dustin (Ryan) and Dakota (Candace); and two great great grandchildren Nikita and Keaton; also, her one sister-inlaw Doris and nieces Marjorie and Bernice and cousin Lorne; and many nieces and nephews. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, close friends and the staff at The Saskatoon Convalescent Home. Her funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1636 Acadia Drive, Saskatoon, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10th, 2019, with the Interment following later that day at Sunkist Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. (12 miles south of Lucky Lake). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Saskatoon Convalescent Home, or Emmanuel Baptist Church or the Lucky Lake Senior Citizens Club. Arrangements in care of Acadia McKague's Funeral Centre. Messages of remembrance may be left for the family at





Published in The Outlook from May 9 to May 10, 2019

