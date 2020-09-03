HERD, Margaret (nee Bertram) 1936 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Herd announce her passing on August 27, 2020 at the Rosetown Hospital at the age of 83 years, 11 months. Margaret was born in Rosetown, Sask. and lived and raised their family at Milden, Sask. Margaret loved spending time with her family and taking care of children. She was a great support to her Milden Community. Left to mourn is her husband, Ted; and her family: daughter, Debbi (Wayne), Julie, Penny, Perry and Holly and their families; sons, Peter (Teresa), Tyler & Jeremy; Paul (Robin), Danielle & Brandon; and Dale (Deb), Robert & Katie; ten great grandchildren; sister Beth Petersen and family; and by two nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan McKee; brothers-in-law, Bob Petersen & Roy McKee; and by two infant sisters, Marjorie and Sheila Bertram. At Margaret's request a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: The Village of Milden - Museum. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 __________________________________________________







