In memory of David A. Desjarlais July 14, 1953 - March 4, 2019 I give you this, one thought to keep, I am with you still, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on the ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the mornings hush, I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone... I am with you still, in each new dawn. Loved and forever missed by your kids, Joedine, Jeremy and Wendy, Toni, Jill
Published in The Outlook from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020