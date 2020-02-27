In memory of

Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for In memory of. View Sign In Memoriam

In memory of David A. Desjarlais July 14, 1953 - March 4, 2019 I give you this, one thought to keep, I am with you still, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on the ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the mornings hush, I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone... I am with you still, in each new dawn. Loved and forever missed by your kids, Joedine, Jeremy and Wendy, Toni, Jill





I give you this, one thought to keep, I am with you still, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on the ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the mornings hush, I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone... I am with you still, in each new dawn. Loved and forever missed by your kids, Joedine, Jeremy and Wendy, Toni, Jill Published in The Outlook from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close