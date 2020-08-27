CODE, Irene Joyce 1918 – 2020
The passing of Irene Code, of Outlook and formerly of Bounty, Sask. occurred on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Outlook & District Health Centre, at the age of 101 years. Irene is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cheryl (Andy) Gustafsson and their sons: Kris Gustafsson (Anna Skogbergs) and their son, Alrik Skogbergs; and Todd (Sarah) Gustafsson and their daughter, Emi Gustafsson; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Fordyce Woodrow Code; her brother, Harvey (June) Tripps; and by her sister, Merle (Art) Schindel. The Family wish to thank Dr. Mynhardt and the caring staff of the Long Term Care Wing of the Outlook & District Health Centre for the excellent care given to Irene over the years. A Graveside Service will take place at the Fertile Valley Cemetery, Conquest, Sask. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Outlook & District Health Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society
Memorial donations may be made to: The Outlook & District Health Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society.