1/1
Irene Joyce Code
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CODE, Irene Joyce 1918 – 2020 The passing of Irene Code, of Outlook and formerly of Bounty, Sask. occurred on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Outlook & District Health Centre, at the age of 101 years. Irene is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cheryl (Andy) Gustafsson and their sons: Kris Gustafsson (Anna Skogbergs) and their son, Alrik Skogbergs; and Todd (Sarah) Gustafsson and their daughter, Emi Gustafsson; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Fordyce Woodrow Code; her brother, Harvey (June) Tripps; and by her sister, Merle (Art) Schindel. The Family wish to thank Dr. Mynhardt and the caring staff of the Long Term Care Wing of the Outlook & District Health Centre for the excellent care given to Irene over the years. A Graveside Service will take place at the Fertile Valley Cemetery, Conquest, Sask. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Outlook & District Health Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Outlook from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd
321 Selkirk Street
Outlook, SK S0L 2N0
(306) 867-8255
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved