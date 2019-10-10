Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert BETEMPS. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

James Robert Betemps of Lucky Lake passed away on September 27, 2019 at the age of 87. James was survived by his children Sharon Batsel (Victor) Medicine Hat, AB; Audrey Betemps (Bill Meston) Demaine, SK; Glen Betemps (Valarie) Lucky Lake, SK; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; brothers Jack Betemps (Elizabeth) Venice Florida; Raymond Betemps (Leona) Atton Lake, SK; sisters Beatrice Avery (Bill) Medicine Hat, AB; Melva Jeffries Edmonton, AB; as well as several nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his beloved wife Clara, parents Edmund and Christiana Betemps, grandson Craig Batsel, brother-in-law Don Jeffries. James was born on Dec. 12, 1931 at Leofnard, Sask and raised in Domremy. James met and married Clara Elizabeth Zsombor from Ens, SK. on July 17, 1954. having a double wedding with Clara's sister Anne and Syd Stuber at Wakaw SK. James started his first job with Federal Grain as a carpenter with the repair crew. He then took the position as Federal Grain buyer in Demaine, SK., later transferring to Federal Grain in Lucky Lake. When the Sask Wheat Pool bought Federal Grain, James continued to buy grain for the Wheat Pool until retiring in 1992. James started farming in 1974 and farmed until his death. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing hockey, baseball and curling. He enjoyed interacting with people and enjoyed visiting with all of his customers and friends from his grain buying days. In his later years, he loved to have early morning coffee and game playing with his friends. James especially enjoyed time with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. If desired, donations to the Lucky Lake Health Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

