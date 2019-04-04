Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Marie BARTON. View Sign

BARTON, Jeanne Marie Mrs. Jeanne Marie Barton (née Hundeby), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Outlook & District Health Centre at the age of 90. Jeanne was born on March 8, 1928 at the family home in Elbow. She was the seventh of nine children born to Marie and George Hundeby. Jeanne went to Teachers College in Moose Jaw for six to eight weeks and then was posted at a country school by Loreburn. After a year there, she went to Bounty School where she met the love of her life Milton Barton. Milt and Jeanne were married in July of 1952 and lived at Glenhurst where she was teaching at that time. Laurie was born in July of 1953 and Darlene in May of 1956. Jeanne resumed her teaching career in 1961 and taught until 1985. Jeanne and Milt travelled together in their motor home and had many adventures together. Milt passed away in 2005 and Jeanne stayed on the farm until approximately 2008. She lived in various places in Outlook until 2017 when she became a resident of Outlook and District Health Centre until her passing. Jeanne is survived by her son Laurie Barton (Marilyn DeLaet) and his children Tracy Barton and Brad Barton (Laurie); daughter Darlene Grunerud and her children Ryan Grunerud (Sarah Sommerfeld), Rob Grunerud (Miranda) and Miranda Moulding (Christian); great-grandchildren Justin, John, Hayden, Emma, Harlow, Benny and Sloane and two sisters-in-law Pearl and Eleanor. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Milton, daughter-in-law Jane Barton, infant granddaughter Tina Marie and son-in-law Arlo Grunerud. Also by her parents George and Marie Hundeby, brothers Art (Doris), Gordon (Ethel), Irvin (Mildred), Bob (Thelma) and Ted, sisters Nina (Alf), May (Kris) and Ruth (Jim), brothers-in-law Tommy Barton (Birdie) and Fred Barton and sister-in-law Myrtle Ede (Dean). Private Family Interment took place on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Daryl Olson officiating at the Fertile Valley Cemetery. Funeral Service was held at the Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 601 Ash Street, Outlook, SK on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Daryl Olson officiating. Donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to Elbow Lutheran Bible Camp, P.O. Box 776, Outlook, SK, S0L 2N0. CARD OF THANKS We would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy, phone calls, prayers, hugs, donations and food after the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother Jeanne Barton. Special thanks to the caregivers and doctors at the Outlook & District Health Centre Pioneer Home for their excellent care and compassion for our mom. Laurie, Darlene and families. __________________________________________________





