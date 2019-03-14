Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Raymond "Jack" Garrett. View Sign

GARRETT, John Raymond 'Jack' February 14, 1936 – March 2, 2019 With heartfelt sadness we recognize the end of a life, greatly lived and greatly loved. Jack passed away peacefully in the Outlook Hospital at the age of 83. Jack leaves behind the love of his life Joyce (Joycie Baby) with whom he spent 64 years. They have seven children; Art (Laurie), Chris, Cheryl (Jack), Randy, Kevin (Myra), Scott (Lorrie) and Donna (Gord). He will be dearly remembered by 22 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was born on the family farm north of Pennant, Sask. He was one of seven boys and is survived by one brother, Mac Garrett and sister-in-law Fran Garrett, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Elaine and Dale Stephenson, and brother-in-law Arnold Somerville. He was predeceased by his parents Howard and Christina, five brothers; Bill, Bob, Harold, Don, Dick, and a precious granddaughter, Kelly Joyce Garrett. He married Joyce Somerville on January 5th, 1955. After several years in the oilfield, they moved to Milden in 1962 to assist with the Somerville farming after a tragedy. In 1973 following the passion of his life, he ventured out to "farm on his own" with the help of his sons. They continue to actively farm their own land and that of John and Audrey Weir. Jack loved sports! He spent many long hours putting in skating and curling ice in the 1970's and early 80's. He not only "played hockey" (with many MVP awards), but went on to coach minor hockey and for many years followed his sons around the province. He also spent numerous years hosting the Midget AA hockey tournament and Minor hockey tournaments in the Milden Memorial Rink. Later on he spent hundreds of hours on the road following his grandsons as their number one fan. Curling was also a big part of Jack's life with many bonspiel trophies under his belt. He was a big influence on his daughter and granddaughter in the art of curling. He was well known at the "Horseman's Bonspiel" and many fond memories were made at the curling rink. Jack also had a passion for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed time at his Emma Lake cabin where he spent many hours sitting on the deck BBQ'ing and drinking a cold one. He loved being on the boat, whether it was touring around or fishing. He made many a trip to Tobin Lake (a favourite fishing spot) with his son to try and catch the big fish. He also spent many winter days in the ice fishing shacks on Broderick Reservoir with his wife, his brothers, his sons and significant others. He was well known as the master filleter. In the fall he spent many days with his son, grandsons, brothers and very good friends hunting in different zones around the province. At his home in town, he had several pets over the years. Recently he loved his dogs "Luke" and "Eleven". Also at home he spent many hours playing cards with Mom. He loved to listen to old time country music. In the summer he loved his deck and helping his son maintain his yard. In recent years Jack and Joyce were able to enjoy many winter holidays in Mexico with Scott and Lorrie. They had so much fun in the sun. Jack even rode a camel, went down the canals on a rubber tube and tried his hand at parasailing just last winter! To all of Jack's friends and acquaintances he met over 83 years, a special Thank You. Jack's life was well lived and his memory will carry on through his family. He was proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack's final wish for his large family was, "Peace Among All." A Memorial Service was held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Milden Alliance Church. Interment will take place at the Milden Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Outlook & District Health Foundation. Arrangements were in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________





321 Selkirk Street

Outlook , SK S0L 2N0

(306) 867-8255 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Outlook from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

