Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Dale "Joe" KLECKNER. View Sign Service Information Rocky Funeral Home 4804 48 Street Rocky Mountain House , AB T4T 1C3 (403)-845-2626 Obituary

KLECKNER, Joseph 'Joe' Dale It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Joe Kleckner on January 7, 2020 at the age of 70. Joseph 'Joe' Dale Kleckner was the oldest of five children born to Jack & Betty Kleckner in Ponoka, Alberta, April 23, 1949. This is where he spent his childhood years until moving on to pursue other endeavors. Joe was a drywaller by trade throughout most of his working life and took pride in everything he did. There wasn't much he couldn't do. If something was broken he always knew how to fix it. Friends and family would say he was always someone they could rely on to help. He was an active member of the Ponoka Legion for many years. He loved to camp, fish, and hunt and enjoyed the company of his friends. In his early adult life, he found interest in antiques and collectibles. In the last few years of his life he suffered with illnesses that prevented him from continuing to enjoy the things that he loved to do, but the two things he never stopped doing was loving his family and friends. Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years Sharon of Sylvan Lake, AB; Children: Stacy (Bob) Saulzauler of Red Deer, AB, Trina (Troy) Kleckner of Sylvan Lake, AB, and Miles Kleckner of Blackfalds, AB; Brothers: Gary (Carol) Kleckner of Chilliwack, BC, Doug (Connie) Kleckner of Victoria, BC, Randy (Colleen) Kleckner of Kelowna, BC and Sister Deb Kleckner of Red Deer, AB; Brother & Sister in laws: Daryl & Brenda Ogilvie of Ardath, SK, Lindsay & Hallie Ogilvie of Ardath, SK and Nelly (Rod) Boyd of Saskatoon, SK; as well as many nieces , nephews, cousins & wonderful friends. Grandchildren to mourn the loss of Grandpa include Keenan, Kiana, Tristan, Preston, Jaxon and Isla. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Jack & Betty Kleckner; Father & Mother in law Gordon & Valerie Ogilvie; brother in law Rod Ogilvie and nephew Matthew Ogilvie. A graveside service will be held at the Sylvan Lake Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00PM. A time of memory and fellowship will follow at the Sylvan Lake Legion. The family would like everyone to join them at the cemetery and the legion to honor his life. Memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. Condolences may be forwarded to:





It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Joe Kleckner on January 7, 2020 at the age of 70. Joseph 'Joe' Dale Kleckner was the oldest of five children born to Jack & Betty Kleckner in Ponoka, Alberta, April 23, 1949. This is where he spent his childhood years until moving on to pursue other endeavors. Joe was a drywaller by trade throughout most of his working life and took pride in everything he did. There wasn't much he couldn't do. If something was broken he always knew how to fix it. Friends and family would say he was always someone they could rely on to help. He was an active member of the Ponoka Legion for many years. He loved to camp, fish, and hunt and enjoyed the company of his friends. In his early adult life, he found interest in antiques and collectibles. In the last few years of his life he suffered with illnesses that prevented him from continuing to enjoy the things that he loved to do, but the two things he never stopped doing was loving his family and friends. Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years Sharon of Sylvan Lake, AB; Children: Stacy (Bob) Saulzauler of Red Deer, AB, Trina (Troy) Kleckner of Sylvan Lake, AB, and Miles Kleckner of Blackfalds, AB; Brothers: Gary (Carol) Kleckner of Chilliwack, BC, Doug (Connie) Kleckner of Victoria, BC, Randy (Colleen) Kleckner of Kelowna, BC and Sister Deb Kleckner of Red Deer, AB; Brother & Sister in laws: Daryl & Brenda Ogilvie of Ardath, SK, Lindsay & Hallie Ogilvie of Ardath, SK and Nelly (Rod) Boyd of Saskatoon, SK; as well as many nieces , nephews, cousins & wonderful friends. Grandchildren to mourn the loss of Grandpa include Keenan, Kiana, Tristan, Preston, Jaxon and Isla. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Jack & Betty Kleckner; Father & Mother in law Gordon & Valerie Ogilvie; brother in law Rod Ogilvie and nephew Matthew Ogilvie. A graveside service will be held at the Sylvan Lake Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00PM. A time of memory and fellowship will follow at the Sylvan Lake Legion. The family would like everyone to join them at the cemetery and the legion to honor his life. Memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. Condolences may be forwarded to: www.rockyfuneralhome.ca. Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403-845-2626. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close