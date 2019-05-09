Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith (Judy) MAIN. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

MAIN, Judith (Judy) Ellen December 19, 1952- April 30, 2019 Judith (Judy) Ellen Main (nee Marchant) passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 in her home at Dinsmore, SK at the age of 66 years. Judy is predeceased by her mother and father, Malcolm & Beatrice Marchant, as well as her mother-in-law and father-in-law Edward & Doris Main and her brother-in-law, Ross Main. Remaining to celebrate her life are her loving husband Jim, her son Cory (Chantal) Main, her daughter Solana (Jann Dolman), her eight grandchildren, Abbey, Jesse & Jordan Dolman, Kaya, Annabel, Elizabeth, Alexander & William Main. Judy is also survived by her brother Larry (Lora) Marchant their daughter Heidi, sister Kathy Marchant and her son Michael; stepmother, Glenna Marchant; as well as her numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Judy was born in Kindersley, SK and was raised in LaPorte, Acadia Valley, Mantario, and Eatonia where she met and married Jim. Jim and Judy moved from Mantario to Moose Jaw and settled in Dinsmore where she worked for the Prairie Centre Credit Union for 19 years until her retirement in 2014. Judy enjoyed her retirement traveling, exploring the Marchant and Main Ancestory and her biggest passion was spending time with her grandchildren. Family meant the world to Judy and she will be deeply remembered for her kindness, compassion, giving nature, strong work ethic, no-nonsense attitude, the love of a good time and most of all the unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life that will be held at the Dinsmore Community Hall on May 11, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Judy may be made to the Canadian Women's Foundation at the following link





Judith (Judy) Ellen Main (nee Marchant) passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 in her home at Dinsmore, SK at the age of 66 years. Judy is predeceased by her mother and father, Malcolm & Beatrice Marchant, as well as her mother-in-law and father-in-law Edward & Doris Main and her brother-in-law, Ross Main. Remaining to celebrate her life are her loving husband Jim, her son Cory (Chantal) Main, her daughter Solana (Jann Dolman), her eight grandchildren, Abbey, Jesse & Jordan Dolman, Kaya, Annabel, Elizabeth, Alexander & William Main. Judy is also survived by her brother Larry (Lora) Marchant their daughter Heidi, sister Kathy Marchant and her son Michael; stepmother, Glenna Marchant; as well as her numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Judy was born in Kindersley, SK and was raised in LaPorte, Acadia Valley, Mantario, and Eatonia where she met and married Jim. Jim and Judy moved from Mantario to Moose Jaw and settled in Dinsmore where she worked for the Prairie Centre Credit Union for 19 years until her retirement in 2014. Judy enjoyed her retirement traveling, exploring the Marchant and Main Ancestory and her biggest passion was spending time with her grandchildren. Family meant the world to Judy and she will be deeply remembered for her kindness, compassion, giving nature, strong work ethic, no-nonsense attitude, the love of a good time and most of all the unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life that will be held at the Dinsmore Community Hall on May 11, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Judy may be made to the Canadian Women's Foundation at the following link www.canadianwomen.org or mailing address 1920 Yonge St., Suite 302, Toronto, Ontario M4S 3E2. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from May 9 to May 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close