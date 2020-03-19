Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Wade INVERARITY. View Sign Obituary

INVERARITY, Justin Wade July 15, 1984 – February 22, 2020 It is with sadness and a profound sense of loss we announce the passing of Justin Wade Inverarity. Justin was born in Lucky Lake, SK. He is lovingly remembered by his father, Lorne Inverarity; his mother, Lorraine Coates; sons Harley & Leethan; brother Travis (Holly) and nieces Ella & Taylor; dear friend, Ashley MacDonald and his Auntie Marian & "Uncle" Pat. Justin was predeceased by grandparents Fred & Ailie Inverarity and Earl & Ethelen Coates; uncles John Rudisill & Harold Beach and cousins Cassindra Coates, Michael Rudisill & Scott Miller. Justin was also blessed with an extensive network of family and friends. Those who knew Justin as a youngster will remember his big smile, huge hugs and abundant energy. He enjoyed life on the farm, sports and having fun with friends. There was always a dog by his side. Justin was always keen to learn new skills, whether it was in the construction field, artistic woodcarving or singing and playing the guitar. Besides music he had a fondness for trucks, motors and quality tools. And yes, homemade cookies! He had many talents, but life was not always easy for Justin. He fought hard to overcome addictions, entering rehab on many occasions - each time leaving a deep imprint on staff and clients, each time leaving hopeful that this time, life might be different. In a perfect world maybe it could have been…one day. Justin knew there was a universal power out there larger than himself. He saw it in nature; he felt it at Round Lake Treatment Centre. More recently he experienced it within Freedom's Door and the Trinity Baptist & Westmount Church communities in Kelowna. A Celebration of Justin's Life was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at King George Hall near Dinsmore, SK. His family sincerely thanks all friends and acquaintances that have offered support. In memory of Justin we invite you to support local chapters of the Canadian Mental Health Association and/or Addiction Resource Centres. Condolences may be directed to the family by going online to Springfield Funeral Home in Kelowna.





It is with sadness and a profound sense of loss we announce the passing of Justin Wade Inverarity. Justin was born in Lucky Lake, SK. He is lovingly remembered by his father, Lorne Inverarity; his mother, Lorraine Coates; sons Harley & Leethan; brother Travis (Holly) and nieces Ella & Taylor; dear friend, Ashley MacDonald and his Auntie Marian & "Uncle" Pat. Justin was predeceased by grandparents Fred & Ailie Inverarity and Earl & Ethelen Coates; uncles John Rudisill & Harold Beach and cousins Cassindra Coates, Michael Rudisill & Scott Miller. Justin was also blessed with an extensive network of family and friends. Those who knew Justin as a youngster will remember his big smile, huge hugs and abundant energy. He enjoyed life on the farm, sports and having fun with friends. There was always a dog by his side. Justin was always keen to learn new skills, whether it was in the construction field, artistic woodcarving or singing and playing the guitar. Besides music he had a fondness for trucks, motors and quality tools. And yes, homemade cookies! He had many talents, but life was not always easy for Justin. He fought hard to overcome addictions, entering rehab on many occasions - each time leaving a deep imprint on staff and clients, each time leaving hopeful that this time, life might be different. In a perfect world maybe it could have been…one day. Justin knew there was a universal power out there larger than himself. He saw it in nature; he felt it at Round Lake Treatment Centre. More recently he experienced it within Freedom's Door and the Trinity Baptist & Westmount Church communities in Kelowna. A Celebration of Justin's Life was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at King George Hall near Dinsmore, SK. His family sincerely thanks all friends and acquaintances that have offered support. In memory of Justin we invite you to support local chapters of the Canadian Mental Health Association and/or Addiction Resource Centres. Condolences may be directed to the family by going online to Springfield Funeral Home in Kelowna. http://www.springfieldfuneralhome.com/obituaries/inverarity-justin-wade/ __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close