FRIEND, Kathleen "Toots" 1940-2019 The passing of Toots Friend of Hawarden occurred Wednesday, April 3 at the age of 78. Toots is survived by children: Daughter, Wendy (Glenn) Richards, Granddaughters Katie (Andrew) and Nicole; Son, Murray (Donna) Friend, Grandson Tyson (Emily), Great Granddaughter Olivia and Grandson Dylan. Granddaughter Coni (Matt), Great Grandchildren Greyson, Mackenzie and Claire. Daughter, Penny (Richard) Rendall, Granddaughters Shelby (Kohl), Karissa and Tori. Survived by siblings June Knutson and Dennis Wilkes. Toots was predeceased by her husband Harold Roy "Pudge" Friend in 1978, her parents Ivan and Mary Wilkes, infant sister Leone, siblings Gladys, Bertha, Floyd and Leonard. A Celebration of Life will be held April 19 at 11:00 in the Hawarden Community Hall. Memorial donations may be made to: The Hawarden Cemetery c/o The Village of Hawarden. Funeral arrangements are in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019