HOLMES, Kathryn "Kae" Ann 1935 - 2020 The passing of Kae Holmes, formerly of Elbow, Sask. occurred on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Calgary, Alberta, at the age of 85 years. Kae is lovingly remembered by her son, Guy (Louise) Holmes of Airdrie, Alberta; her grandchildren: Erin (Jc) Weinrich (Luca and Elena); Kristen Holmes (Trenton Davis); and Shelby Holmes (Toby Pelletier); step- grandchildren, Amanda (Sean) Dunkley and Patrick O'Brien; her siblings, Fern (Lyman) Peardon, Ron (Shirley) Fiske, Gerald (Sylvia) Fiske, Maxine Hicks, Marj Russell, Allan (Bernadine) Fiske, Helen Rieger, and Wendy (Barry) Cafferata; sisters-in-law, Donna Fiske and Evelyn Fiske; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Holmes (2010); grandson, Braden Holmes; three brothers, Garry Fiske, Burrell (Vida) Fiske and Glen Fiske; and by brothers-in-law, Vern Rieger, Bob Hicks and Al Russell. A Service of Remembrance will be held in Elbow, Sask. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Alzheimer Society. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________







