RIGGALL, Larry Edmund 1940 - 2020 The passing of Larry Riggall, of Elbow, Sask. occurred on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in Elbow, at the age of 79 years. Larry was born on December 2, 1940 at Balgonie, Sask. Larry worked in the Oil Industry in Calgary, Edmonton and Medicine Hat, AB. They moved to Elbow, Sask. in 2008. There he loved to play golf at Elbow and surrounding courses and fish on Lake Diefenbaker. Music played a large part in Larry's life. He played in the Regina high school band and then in a dance band. After retiring to Elbow, together with his wife Donna, they travelled to numerous surrounding small towns to entertain the residents in seniors' homes with piano duets. Joining the Line 19 Community Choir was a natural for Larry as he had a wonderful singing voice. Never short of words, Larry always had a new story from the past to add to conversations. His keen interest in technology was ever present. He left his mark in Elbow's Community Urban Orchard with the casting of concrete leaves used for signage in the orchard and in the peace garden. Larry's sense of humour coupled with a ready smile and laugh will be missed by many. Larry is lovingly remembered by his wife, Donna; two sons, Cory Riggall and Kelly Riggall (Kiersten & Megan); three sisters-in-law, Lynn (Roger) Sabourin, Peggy (Mahdee) Raies-Dana, and Joanne Riggall; brother-in-law, Ken Bobrowski; stepson, Darren Keck; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Wesley & Mabel Riggall; brother, Murray Riggall; and by his sister, Marilyn (Ed) Dunnison. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Elbow Cemetery, Elbow, Sask. with Rev. Ursula Wiig officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required. Memorial donations may be made to: A charity of one's choice. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________







