1/1
Larry Edmund Riggall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RIGGALL, Larry Edmund 1940 - 2020 The passing of Larry Riggall, of Elbow, Sask. occurred on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in Elbow, at the age of 79 years. Larry was born on December 2, 1940 at Balgonie, Sask. Larry worked in the Oil Industry in Calgary, Edmonton and Medicine Hat, AB. They moved to Elbow, Sask. in 2008. There he loved to play golf at Elbow and surrounding courses and fish on Lake Diefenbaker. Music played a large part in Larry's life. He played in the Regina high school band and then in a dance band. After retiring to Elbow, together with his wife Donna, they travelled to numerous surrounding small towns to entertain the residents in seniors' homes with piano duets. Joining the Line 19 Community Choir was a natural for Larry as he had a wonderful singing voice. Never short of words, Larry always had a new story from the past to add to conversations. His keen interest in technology was ever present. He left his mark in Elbow's Community Urban Orchard with the casting of concrete leaves used for signage in the orchard and in the peace garden. Larry's sense of humour coupled with a ready smile and laugh will be missed by many. Larry is lovingly remembered by his wife, Donna; two sons, Cory Riggall and Kelly Riggall (Kiersten & Megan); three sisters-in-law, Lynn (Roger) Sabourin, Peggy (Mahdee) Raies-Dana, and Joanne Riggall; brother-in-law, Ken Bobrowski; stepson, Darren Keck; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Wesley & Mabel Riggall; brother, Murray Riggall; and by his sister, Marilyn (Ed) Dunnison. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Elbow Cemetery, Elbow, Sask. with Rev. Ursula Wiig officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required. Memorial donations may be made to: A charity of one's choice. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Outlook from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd
321 Selkirk Street
Outlook, SK S0L 2N0
(306) 867-8255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved