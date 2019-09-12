Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEWIS Colleen. View Sign Obituary

LEWIS, Colleen (Lorimer) (Hudec) September 13, 1950- March 3, 2019 Born Alice Colleen to Eileen and George Lorimer (Conquest, SK) in Berwyn, AB, Colleen lost her father at three weeks of age and moved to Outlook in 1951 where she attended school until 1965. She also attended school in Victoria, BC at St. Joseph's Convent in Rosetown, SK and attended hair dressing school in Red Deer, AB in 1968-1969. She married the love of her life, Gary Lewis in July 1972. During their 38 years together they lived in Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary. They had three sons - Chris, Jeff and Ryan and also continued a close relationship with Gary's five children in Edmonton. After moving to Calgary in 1986 Colleen worked for AGT and TELUS. Her favorite pasttime was sports, either cheering on her sons and grandchildren at their sporting events or volunteering at them. She also enjoyed cooking, traveling, her many pets, reading, sewing and gardening. Colleen had a deep love for her family, immediate and extended and was always extremely proud of all their accomplishments. After Gary's passing in September 2010, Colleen moved to Crescent Valley, BC in 2011. She worked part time but preferred to spend her time with her grandchildren and bowling with her many new friends. Colleen was also predeceased by her parents; stepfather Stan Hudec, Gary's parents, stepson Bob, "Dad" Edgar Lake, and special cousins Rich and Joe. Left to mourn her passing are her sons, Chris (Michelle), Jeff (Dawn) and Ryan (Christena); stepchildren, Dan (Gladys), Corinne (John), Tom (Marney) and Judy (Tom); 21 grandchildren; sister-in-law Lorraine; sisters, Lois (Joe) Stadnyk, Donna Hudec-Ignatescu, Diane (Vic) Koch and brother, Errol (Trish) Hudec, all of Saskatchewan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, and special friend Penny Callaghan. A Celebration of Colleen's Life was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Spolumbo's, one of her favorite Calgary places. Loved, missed, but will never be forgotten. Donations in memory of Colleen can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation. __________________________________________________





Published in The Outlook from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019

