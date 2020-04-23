Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LI Edward. View Sign Obituary

LI, Edward April 11, 1951-April 12, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Edward Li of Outlook, SK announces his passing on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 69 years. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife Esther, older brother Lee Chi Wing (Lam Nin Yau), older brother Lee Chi Ho (Yeung Wai Fun) and his older sister Lee Fung Wan (Cheung HC) all of Hong Kong, daughter Heidi (Matthew) of Edmonton, son Alex, and youngest daughter Wendy (Brooke) of Saskatoon, granddaughter Emma, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Li Yuen Shing and Cheung Kwai Ying, and brother Li Chee Ming. Edward was born in Hong Kong on April 11, 1951. He attended Lutheran High School in Hong Kong prior to moving to Canada to attend high school at LCBI in 1972 and graduated in 1974. He previously worked at the CP Railway and attended the University of Saskatchewan. He started working at the Outlook Bakery in 1977 and retired in 2010. He loved to travel, golf, ride his motorcycle, and bake goodies in his spare time. Edward will be remembered for his quiet, patient, and humble personality. The family would like to thank Dr. Mynhardt and the staff of the Outlook Hospital Centre, Dr. Erik Pausjenssen, and the staff at the Royal University Hospital. A private family service took place on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Outlook. The family has graciously asked that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Outlook & District Health Foundation in lieu of flowers. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-868-8255 __________________________________________________





It is with heavy hearts that the family of Edward Li of Outlook, SK announces his passing on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 69 years. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife Esther, older brother Lee Chi Wing (Lam Nin Yau), older brother Lee Chi Ho (Yeung Wai Fun) and his older sister Lee Fung Wan (Cheung HC) all of Hong Kong, daughter Heidi (Matthew) of Edmonton, son Alex, and youngest daughter Wendy (Brooke) of Saskatoon, granddaughter Emma, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Li Yuen Shing and Cheung Kwai Ying, and brother Li Chee Ming. Edward was born in Hong Kong on April 11, 1951. He attended Lutheran High School in Hong Kong prior to moving to Canada to attend high school at LCBI in 1972 and graduated in 1974. He previously worked at the CP Railway and attended the University of Saskatchewan. He started working at the Outlook Bakery in 1977 and retired in 2010. He loved to travel, golf, ride his motorcycle, and bake goodies in his spare time. Edward will be remembered for his quiet, patient, and humble personality. The family would like to thank Dr. Mynhardt and the staff of the Outlook Hospital Centre, Dr. Erik Pausjenssen, and the staff at the Royal University Hospital. A private family service took place on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Outlook. The family has graciously asked that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Outlook & District Health Foundation in lieu of flowers. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-868-8255 __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close