HAUG, Lillian Margaret Lillian was born on September 25, 1930 in Spragge, Ontario to Emil and Ina Carlson. She was the seventh child out of twelve. Her siblings from oldest to youngest were: Edwin, Gladys, baby Eddie who died around age one from water on the brain, Ernest, Evald, Rose, Lillian, Irene, Eddie (2nd), Gloria, Elmer and Elina. Elmer and Elina are now the only living siblings. Lillian went to church in the schoolhouse growing up. The pastor was Arthur Bateson. During this time, at a young age, Lil accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Saviour. Her dad, who was a commercial fisherman, died suddenly of a massive heart attack when he was out on the ice working. Lil was about 14 years old and her mom was pregnant with her youngest sister at the time of his death. Eventually, Lil moved to Blind River with her mom, sister Gladys and brother Eddie. Gladys and Eddie never married. Her mom didn't speak much English. They attended church at the A.G.C. Calvary Gospel Church. Lil got a job working at the Five and Dime Store and Rhineharts. She ended up going to Hamilton to school for six months for secretarial training along with her sister Gloria. She then got a job in Blind River, Ontario at McFaddens - a big lumber mill. She worked there for 18 years. In 1955 her and her sister Rose bought a brand new Pontiac car so they had a way of getting around and help care for their mom. Eventually this car ended up in Saskatchewan and Lil and Carl were still driving it until the mid 90's. During her growing up years she learned to play piano and accordion without any lessons. She used her gifts in the church by playing during services for many years. On June 14, 1969 Lillian married Carl Haug from the Ardath, Sask. area. She had put an ad in the Western Producer for a pen pal and they ended up getting married. For their honeymoon they drove to New York to hear Billy Graham and then continued to Florida. They attended the Outlook Alliance Church. They farmed in the RM of Fertile Valley near Ardath until Carl died on May 28, 1995. He suffered from the symptoms of polio from a young age and eventually it weakened his heart. The last three years before his death they rented out their land which gave them the time to spend going to craft sales and farmers markets. Lil enjoyed baking and created many other crafts to sell while Carl made an assortment of train whistles and other fun games out of wood. They enjoyed the craft shows and getting to know other people. It also helped them earn some extra money as the farm wasn't always too profitable but that didn't bother her. Lil also had a large garden every year to help make ends meet. She was a hard worker. She also loved her flowers and had many peonies and lilacs. Lil and Carl never had any children but had a love for cats and over the years they had a lot of cats. They also raised chickens and sometimes turkeys. In 1972 they could not sell their grain so they moved to Estevan for two years. Lil did secretarial work for a mill. Carl did odd jobs that the company needed done. Carl left Estevan earlier than Lil to go back and farm. Lil did the books at the farm and managed to find the funds to buy better used farm machinery since everything Carl had was very old. In 1980 they started building a new house and in 1983 finally moved in. Carl and Lil went to Huestfest in Minot, North Dakota many times. This was something they really enjoyed. Lil always has the coffee pot on and loved having people stop by. We had many visits out to the farm over the years. They were never too busy to share some time with you. The chores could wait! We also enjoyed visiting her once she moved to town. Lil developed macular degeneration in her eyes in the early 1990s and there wasn't much doctors could do except monitor her. After Carl died in May of 1995, Lil sold the farm and moved into Outlook in the summer of 1996. Shortly after moving, she met Ken Zlatnik. He picked her up every day for many years to go for lunch at Annie's and then for coffee in the afternoons. She enjoyed getting to visit with others who went for coffee as well. Shortly after Lil moved to town, her eyes got too bad for her to drive and she gave up her license. Lil went to Ontario with her nephew, Bob Carlson and his wife, Tammy, to visit family in 1995 and then again in 1997. The last time she went to Ontario was in 2003 when Bob drove her out for her brother-in-law's funeral. Family meant a lot to Lil but she also loved Saskatchewan. Sometimes though it was hard being so far away. On January 21, 2015 Lil fell and broke her right hip. She had hip surgery and while in the University hospital, tried to get out of bed during the night, fell and broke her upper left arm. Eventually she was moved to Outlook hospital and then into long term care. She never regained her ability to walk. She also had the beginnings of dementia which got worse over the years. She enjoyed singing hymns and in the last couple of years she would whistle along. The first three summers she spent as much time out in the courtyard as she could because she always said that getting all that sun kept her from getting sick over the winter! She had quite the tan! At one point the home had a cat that Lil loved. She said that he was her cat as he chose her and jumped up on her lap while she was out in the courtyard. True story! We would also keep her supplied with candy which she would share with those around her. The last couple of years she wasn't as keen to be sitting outside. Slowly her dementia was getting worse and she was living in the past back in Spragge which was ok. She would always say that her mom was a better cook than those at the health centre and that her mom should show them how it's done! She didn't remember a lot of people as time went on. We noticed in the last while that she wasn't even remembering that she had candy in her drawer. The activity department ended up investing in some mechanical cats and Lil loved them. If she was having a bad day sometimes all you had to do to brighten her day was bring her one of those cats. Bob and Tammy were very fortunate during this Covid 19 time as they both work at the Outlook Health Centre so they were able to still stop and chat and see how she was doing. We noticed in the last couple of weeks, Lil was sleeping a lot and not getting up to eat meals regularly. She continued to get weaker and we knew it wouldn't be long. Jesus was waiting to carry her home. On June 17, 2020 Lillian Margaret Haug was suffering no longer and is resting in the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Saviour. It was her desire that everyone would come to know Jesus as their Saviour, too. "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16. Lillian is lovingly remembered by her brother, Elmer (Maureen) Carlson; sister, Elina Bouchard; nephew, Bob (Tammy) Carlson; brother-in-law, Horace Hurtubise; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Carlson, Katherine Carlson, Carolie Haug and Lois Haug; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Haug; her siblings, Edwin (Mary) Carlson, Gladys Carlson, Ernest Carlson, Evald (Thelma) Carlson, Irene (Leonard) Allen, Rose (Sam) Tulloch, Eddie Carlson, Gloria Hurtubise, an infant brother, Eddie; her sisters-in-law, Rosaline Carlson and Avis Haug, two brothers-in-law, Harvey Haug and Ted Haug. A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Outlook Cemetery, Outlook, Sask. with Pastor Gordon Willison officiating. Pallbearers were Bob Carlson, Derek Carlson, Weston Carlson, Kelsey Carlson, Lloyd Hermanson and Glenn Haug. Memorial donations may be made to: Gideons International or The Outlook Alliance Church (Global Advance Fund). Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store