In Loving Memory of LINDA SILVERTHORN November 1, 1954- December 13, 2009 It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone A part of us went with you the day God took you home. If tears could build a stairway And heartaches make a lane We'd walk our way to heaven And bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a place No one could ever fill. Love Bob, Tina, Jeff, Kaylee & Alyssa and Families
Published in The Outlook from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019