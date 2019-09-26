Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Edwin DELPARTE. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

DELPARTE, Lloyd Edwin January 19, 1929- September 4, 2019 The passing of Lloyd Delparte, formerly of Macrorie, Sask., occurred peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Lucky Lake Health Centre, at the age of 90 years. Lloyd was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Jean. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Terry (Terry) Wanner and their daughter, Chrissy; his son, George (Kerstin) and their children, Lisa (Chris) Linde and Jonathan; his brother, Ron; sisters-in-law, Kay Delparte and Janette Fawcett; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Macrorie Community Hall with John Dickie officiating. Interment will take place in the Macrorie Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Lucky Lake Health Foundation or The Macrorie School Heritage & Museum Society. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. THANK YOU We would like to thank the friends and family who attended the funeral service for our father and grandfather, Lloyd Delparte. Your support will never be forgotten. All donations in memory of dad are greatly appreciated. Many thanks to the caring staff at the Lucky Lake Health Centre as well as the girls from home care while they lived at Luther Place. Thanks to all who helped with the funeral service, especially the lunch. The family. __________________________________________________





Published in The Outlook from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019

