Missing You at Christmas Every day without you, since you had to go, Is like summer without sunshine, and winter without snow. We wish that we could talk to you, There's so much that we would say, Life has changed so very much, since you went away. We miss the bond between us, And we miss your kind support, You're in our mind and in our heart, and every Christmas thought. We'll always feel you close to us, and though you're far from sight, We'll search for you among the stars that shine on Christmas night. Missing you this Christmas Season and Always--- Mum (Lois Tomecek 25 years) and Dad (Bill Tomecek 7 years), Love - Kelvin and Sherry, Barb and Clint, Ron and Sharon and families.





