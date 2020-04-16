PEDERSON, Lois Mae 1940 - 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Lois Pederson announces her passing on April 11, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Lois was born in Outlook, Sask. and raised in Broderick, Sask. She is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Marcian) Tarnowski & Shannon (Phil) Hettrick; her son, Gavin (Ashley) Pederson; seven grandchildren, David (Kristi), Stephen (Leslie), Teanna, Teegan, AJ, Leigha, & Parker; two great grandchildren, Jillian & Thea; brother, Garnet Dishaw; sister, Grace (Phil) Vardalos; dear friends and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband, Garry; her mother, Inez Dishaw; grandparents, Ida & Clarence Grunerud; and numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. There will not be a funeral service due to the circumstances and Mom would be happy with that. Memorial donations, if you choose, can be directed to the Outlook & District Health Foundation. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________





