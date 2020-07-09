PERRY, Lucille Lucille Mildred Perry passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Dinsmore Health Care Centre at the age of 88. She was born on the farm near Macrorie on October 5, 1931. Lucille married Jack Perry on June 28, 1952 at Bethania Lutheran Church in Macrorie, Saskatchewan. Jack and Lucille made their home in Macrorie for 20 years, where they raised a family of 6 children. In the fall of 1972, they moved to Loreburn, which was her home for the next 40 years. She moved to a condo at Luther Place in Outlook for a few years and then to Dinsmore. Lucille's life centered around her family, church and communities. She was a devoted daughter, sister and mother. Very special times were spent with aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. She is the loving and devoted mother to her children: Michael of Macrorie, Kathryn (Neil) McIntosh of Outlook, Evelyn (Scott) Fiske of Elbow, Agnes (Mike) Gooch of Lloydminster, Joel (Trevor) Perry of Elbow. She will be dearly missed by her special grandchildren Kari Anne (Greg) Waldner, Angie (Shane) Nasby, Patrick (Dara) McIntosh, Cathan (Sascha) Perry, Nathan Fiske, Cailin Perry, Kelvin (Kailynn) Perry; her precious great grandchildren: Ethan, Isabella and Nevaeh Waldner, Molly and Lochlan McIntosh, Joren and Elleri Nasby, Sawyer and Nash Perry, Remington and Declan Perry; special sisters-in-law: Gerry Torvik, Delores Perry and Margaret Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Perry and son David John Perry, her parents Oscar and May Torvik, her brother Omar Torvik and sister Anna May Karppinen-Van Dusen. A Graveside Service was held Monday, May 25, 2020 at Bethania Lutheran Cemetery __________________________________________________







