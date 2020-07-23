1/1
Lynda Iris KILGORE
1956 - 2020
KILGORE, Lynda Iris (nee Solnicka) Lynda was born on September 25, 1956, to Agnes and Oscar Johnny Solnicka. She grew up on the family farm with her sister Sheila and brothers David and Allen. After Lynda was finished school, she took training for hairdressing. Shortly after that, her daughter Shannon was born and they lived in Saskatoon. In the early 80's Lynda and Shannon returned to Outlook to live on the family farm with her brother David. Lynda worked as a secretary and moved to Outlook into the family home there. In 1988, her son Jonathan was born. During the next years, Lynda was a waitress at Noisy Jim's and at the Matador Dining Room. In 1995, Lynda became a Grandma (Baba) for the first time to her oldest grandchild, Lane Solnicka. There soon followed five more grandchildren: Marcia, Sara, Christopher, Julianna and Isabella. On August 17, 2017, Lynda became a Great Baba to her oldest grandson's son, Zephyr, who was her pride and joy. If you were to ask any of them, she was the very best Baba and they were the world to her. Lynda eventually left the waitressing career and went to work for John and Elly Konst at their local family potato farm. She remained working there for over 20 years, until she became ill this past winter. Lynda will always be remembered for her kindness. She would help anyone and was always there to listen when she was needed. She will also be remembered for her love of animals, especially her cats, who were also her world. We will all miss when a thunderstorm rolled in and how she loved to drive around and watch the lightning, always stopping to pick up her family to come for a ride with her. Lynda will be dearly missed and the memories that we have will always be cherished. She will forever remain in our hearts. Lynda was predeceased by their father Oscar Johnny Solnicka and Step Dad Paul Vitas. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Green Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Arrangements were in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________



Published in The Outlook from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
0 entries
Invite others to add memories
