1/
Margaret (Bertram) HERD
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERD, Margaret (nee Bertram) 1936 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Herd announce her passing on August 27, 2020 at the Rosetown Hospital at the age of 83 years, 11 months. Margaret was born in Rosetown, Sask. and lived and raised their family at Milden, Sask. Margaret loved spending time with her family and taking care of children. She was a great support to her Milden Community. Left to mourn is her husband, Ted; and her family: daughter, Debbi (Wayne), Julie, Penny, Perry and Holly and their families; sons, Peter (Teresa), Tyler & Jeremy; Paul (Robin), Danielle & Brandon; and Dale (Deb), Robert & Katie; ten great grandchildren; sister Beth Petersen and family; and by two nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan McKee; brothers-in-law, Bob Petersen & Roy McKee; and by two infant sisters, Marjorie and Sheila Bertram. At Margaret's request a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: The Village of Milden - Museum. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 __________________________________________________



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Outlook from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd
321 Selkirk Street
Outlook, SK S0L 2N0
(306) 867-8255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved