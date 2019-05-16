Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Frances Willis. View Sign Service Information Saskatoon Funeral Home 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-244-5577 Obituary

WILLIS, Marie Marie Frances Willis passed away peacefully at Oliver Lodge Thursday, May 9, 2019. Her son and her daughter were both by her side. She was born on November 16, 1948 and lived in the Ardath district before moving to Saskatoon as a young adult. Marie enjoyed her time outdoors, loved listening to country music and baking. Her nanaimo bar was the best! Marie will be lovingly missed but always cherished by her son, Kenneth Willis (Rhonda Bahrey), daughter Melanie Inverarity (Steve), brother Bill Stanley, sister Gloria Simpson (Raymond), Bill Willis, her grandchildren Alexander and Shelby Inverarity, niece Courtney and nephews Jeff and Greg. She was predeceased by her mother, Mildred Stanley (1996), her father, Lawrence Stanley (1996), her grandson Joshua Inverarity (2010) and nephew Derrick Simpson (2019). A private family memorial will be held. Condolences may be left at





Marie Frances Willis passed away peacefully at Oliver Lodge Thursday, May 9, 2019. Her son and her daughter were both by her side. She was born on November 16, 1948 and lived in the Ardath district before moving to Saskatoon as a young adult. Marie enjoyed her time outdoors, loved listening to country music and baking. Her nanaimo bar was the best! Marie will be lovingly missed but always cherished by her son, Kenneth Willis (Rhonda Bahrey), daughter Melanie Inverarity (Steve), brother Bill Stanley, sister Gloria Simpson (Raymond), Bill Willis, her grandchildren Alexander and Shelby Inverarity, niece Courtney and nephews Jeff and Greg. She was predeceased by her mother, Mildred Stanley (1996), her father, Lawrence Stanley (1996), her grandson Joshua Inverarity (2010) and nephew Derrick Simpson (2019). A private family memorial will be held. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home 306-244-5577. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from May 16 to May 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close