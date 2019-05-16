WILLIS, Marie Marie Frances Willis passed away peacefully at Oliver Lodge Thursday, May 9, 2019. Her son and her daughter were both by her side. She was born on November 16, 1948 and lived in the Ardath district before moving to Saskatoon as a young adult. Marie enjoyed her time outdoors, loved listening to country music and baking. Her nanaimo bar was the best! Marie will be lovingly missed but always cherished by her son, Kenneth Willis (Rhonda Bahrey), daughter Melanie Inverarity (Steve), brother Bill Stanley, sister Gloria Simpson (Raymond), Bill Willis, her grandchildren Alexander and Shelby Inverarity, niece Courtney and nephews Jeff and Greg. She was predeceased by her mother, Mildred Stanley (1996), her father, Lawrence Stanley (1996), her grandson Joshua Inverarity (2010) and nephew Derrick Simpson (2019). A private family memorial will be held. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home 306-244-5577. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from May 16 to May 17, 2019