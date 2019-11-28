In loving memory of Marie Wankel Dec 2, 1933- Nov 22, 2018 We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part, God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart. Dearly missed by, Doug, Doyle, Denise, Val and family





