KELL, Marion (nee Odegaard) February 18, 1919 - September 29, 2019 Marion Kell, aged 100 years, passed away peacefully at Esterhazy Centennial Special Care Home on Sunday September 29, 2019. Marion was born Feb 18, 1919, the eldest of Clarence and Nanny Odegaard's two daughters, at her grandparents log farmhouse in Valbrand Sask. There were several Odegaard stores owned by Marion's uncles in the Canwood and Shellbrook area and from a young age Marion worked at and helped to run her uncle's stores. Marion and her younger sister, Doris eventually opened their own store in the Nestledown district. In 1939 Marion met Les Kell at a skating party, but their courtship was interrupted when the world went to war and Les enlisted in the air-force. Marion attended business college in Saskatoon, Sask. in 1942, where she met her lifelong best friend Isabelle (Diz) Bleakley. Upon graduating she moved to Toronto to work first in a small arms and munitions plant and later at the Sheaffer's pen company. When the war was over Leslie, (who had been taken prisoner of war after he was shot down in 1942), returned to Canada and was reunited with Marion. They were married June 15, 1945. Marion and Leslie moved from Toronto to Saskatoon in 1948 to start a family. They raised 4 children in Saskatoon and Outlook; Barbara (Ellis), Louise (Rankin), Bruce, and Elaine (Tochor). Marion managed their home and family life well, taking in boarders to help with costs. Marion maintained lifelong friendships because she placed importance on staying connected with cards and letters, never forgetting birthdays or anniversaries. In retirement Marion and Les spent summers at their home in Coteau Beach, Sask. and winters on Vancouver Island. Marion was an excellent cook and loved entertaining. Her interests included sewing, golfing, and music. In their 90's the couple moved to Esterhazy, Sask. where their youngest daughter Elaine operates a personal care home. There they lived out their final years with grace and the assistance of their family and the staff of Maple Street Manor, and Esterhazy Centennial Special Care Home. Marion was predeceased by her husband of 72 years in 2017. (William Leslie (Les) Kell) and is survived by her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The family will have a celebration to honour Marion and Leslie at Coteau Beach. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019