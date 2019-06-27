MARLIN BENNIE AADLAND

Obituary

MARLIN BENNIE AADLAND June 12, 1936 – May 30, 2019 Marlin, son of Mavis and Bennie Aadland, was born at Strongfield, SK. After graduating high school, Marlin received his B.A. at Augsburg College, Minn; his Master of Divinity at Lutheran Theological Seminary in Saskatoon, and his Doctor of Theology degree from Boston University. He served Lutheran parishes at Wetaskiwin, AB; Burnaby, BC; and Vancouver, BC. He was also elected to serve as Bishop of the BC Synod of the ELCIC for 13 years. Marlin is survived by his wife Jeanette; children Jeff (Effie) and Jill (Robin); grandchildren Scott, Olga, Emma and Bridget; sisters Vivian Brown and Sharon (Horace) Wankel and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from June 27 to June 28, 2019
