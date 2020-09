Or Copy this URL to Share

MARSHALL, William Edward June 16, 1942 - September 9, 2020 William passed away in Ottawa on Sept. 9, 2020. Cremation was in Ottawa, with ashes to be interred with Marshall family graves in Outlook, Sask. No service by request. He is survived by his sister Velma (Henry) in Chilliwack, B.C.







