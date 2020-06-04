KASSERMAN, Mary 'Edna' It is with great sadness the family of Mary 'Edna' Kasserman announce her passing on May 24, 2020 at the age of 100 in the Dinsmore Health Care Centre surrounded by her family. Edna was the sixth of seven children born to Joseph Edgar Flear and Mary Ann Broderick born on the family farm in Abermule District on June 21, 1919. She was only three years of age when her mother Mary Ann passed. Edna received her education in a one room school house and from many homemakers throughout the community - Eva McCracken gave Edna sewing lessons at about six years of age, and by ten or eleven she cut out and sewed her first dress for herself. She did custom sewing for several neighbours; and charged $0.25 for a blouse and $0.75 for a dress. She was only eight when she learned to bake bread; she continued that for at least another eighty years. At the age of ten, growing up with brothers she learned to bargain for favours; washing and ironing dress shirts for the Friday night dance, and it worked real well! All four brothers and one sister tried to make sure she did what she was told. She worked as a hired girl for different homes in the district; the Thorpe, Dezort, and Hartness families to name a few, they became lifelong friends. She loved to dance, to play and watch sports, and also loved everything to do with gardening. Between the fall of 1941 and the spring of 1944, Edna worked in the John Inglis factory in Toronto for a couple of years making parts for army guns. Edna married Fred Kasserman March 27, 1946 in Saskatoon. They made their home in Conquest. They had four children; all born in the Milden hospital. As the years went on, she made several friends in the area, led 4H, became a member of UCW, New Horizons and loved getting together to play cards and bingo! She also loved a good road trip with family and friends; visiting coast to coast in Canada, and several states in the US. Edna became a grandmother in 1971. She was widowed in 1984; she remained in Conquest until 2002 when she moved into the Prairie Lily Lodges in Dinsmore. She welcomed her first great grandson in 1995. She moved into the manor in the fall of 2016. Edna is lovingly remembered by her family: Iris Miller and her family, Carol (Dallas) Baxter and Angela Turner; Connie (Ernie) Westbury and their family, Christine (Sean) Atkinson and Dean Westbury; Ken (Patricia) Kasserman and their family, Kris Kasserman and Jessica Kasserman (Kody Davidson); and David (Wanda) Kasserman and their family, Amanda and Sara; four great-grandchildren, Delaney, Jan, Ewan and Chloe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Kasserman and by her brothers and sister, Ernie, Melvina, Bob, Carman, Bill and Clifford. Arrangements were in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________







