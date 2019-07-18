Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary SCHILLER. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

SCHILLER, Mary Mary Schiller, beloved mother of Marjorie (Floyd) Childerhose, and grandmother of Gradyn (Jill) and Brea Childerhose, was born on March 2, 1927 at Saskatoon, SK. She grew up on the family farm south of Primate, SK., attending Falconhurst School and then becoming a Nurse's Aid. She married Allan Schiller and together they raised eight children while moving many times with his job transfers. She once remarked that it seemed like no sooner was the wallpaper up and the paint dry and she was packing again. As was typical of her generation, there was always a large garden planted and Mary spent long hours canning, freezing and preserving to provide for the family. She could sew anything and this would include cutting down a coat to fit whoever needed it. You only had to point to an outfit in the Sears catalogue and she would take some fabric and sew one just like it. She also sewed the bridesmaids dresses for several of her daughter's weddings. She crocheted, embroidered, tatted, did macrame and made many plastic canvas crafts as gifts for her grandchildren. Although she was a good cook and baked constantly, her real love was growing flowers, something she could finally indulge in more as the family left home and the garden diminished in size. It seemed like everything she planted would grow; she could stick an orange pit in a pot in the house and a small tree would eventually grow. She was always transplanting something from one spot to fill in another; she had a knack for pinching a 'slip' off a plant she might see on her travels or in a greenhouse or maybe in your garden. Her favorite times were being out in the yard early in the morning before it got too hot.Mary had several careers over the years in addition to her mothering and household duties. She babysat for neighborhood children, did janitor work at a Bank and for a hairdressing shop, was a noon hour supervisor at a school and took courses to become a Home Care Aid once her family was grown. She loved to travel and took many tours, senior's bus trips and holidays with her family. She made albums with photos and memorabilia from these trips long before 'scrapbooking' was a thing. Technology didn't intimidate her and when VCR's came in, she taped many things that she thought her family would be interested in. Reading about Vitamins and nutrition and clipping articles or recipes to keep or pass along was another way she shared what she thought would be helpful. She was interested in everything and her copy of Prevention magazine or the Farmer's Almanac was always close at hand.After Allan passed away in 1999, Mary eventually moved to Saskatoon to be closer to family. She still made trips to Alberta to visit her four sons ('the boys'), to stay at the lake with her family and to babysit or do housesitting as needed. She made friends in Outlook, as she was part of the 'table setting crew' for Equinox Dinner Theatre over the years and co-hosted and helped feed cast and crew members after their closing performances. She was always willing to help out. Her family is thankful for the many memories made and the holidays and special times shared. Her grandchildren were privileged to have a Grandma who played with them, read to them and always had special treats for them. She was thankful for all the grandchildren's graduations and weddings she was able to attend as they grew up. She once summed up her years of parenting by saying, "I did the best I could with what I had." Her family is grateful. Mary was diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 2011. Her response was, "I'm not just going to lay down and die," and she bravely went forward with chemo treatments. She had several more good years with her family before she was diagnosed again in 2015 and then in early 2019. Once more, she took what treatments were offered. The Alzheimer's diagnosis during that time, however, was ultimately a battle without an encouraging outcome. We are grateful that she was able to pass away in her own home in Saskatoon, under the care of her family, on June 14, 2019. Blessed be her memory.Mary leaves behind her eight children and their spouses, 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous extended family members. The funeral service was held at Macklin SK. on June 19, 2019, with interment following at Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________





Published in The Outlook from July 18 to July 19, 2019

