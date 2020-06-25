Karlson: Melvin (Mel) Harold Mel passed away peacefully at Lucky Lake Health Centre on June 16, 2020 at the age of 81. Mel was born in Kincaid, SK on April 22, 1939 to Ernest and Mabel Karlson and was the oldest of 6 children. Mel had a long and successful 29-year career with SaskPower. He started in Estevan in 1958 before moving to Melfort in 1961. It was there that he met his lovely wife and companion of 58 years, Judy Ede. Mel's career with SaskPower took him and his family to Meadow Lake, Bienfait, Elrose, Rockglen, Rosetown and finally Kindersley. Mel continued to work his way up to upper management in Kindersley before his retirement in 1987. He then worked as a consultant for 5 years working for various companies before taking up fishing full time in 1995. Together Mel and Judy raised 5 wonderful children who always kept their lives interesting and busy with hockey games, skating competitions, ball games or tennis matches. They have many fond memories of holiday trips with all 7 stuffed into their station wagon, pulling a packed boat to Emma Lake or Turtle Lake and for some reason it always seemed to rain! Fulfilling a lifelong dream, Mel and Judy moved for the last time when they bought lake-front property at Hitchcock Bay on Lake Diefenbaker in 2000. There, Mel never missed an opportunity and became involved with the Development Board, taking care of selling lots to great success. He loved being on the lake so he could go fishing any time. He treasured his visits with his kids but perhaps loved the visits from his grandchildren even more. Mel had a true passion for music and was a gifted guitar player. He could simply listen to a song and while not able to read a note, could perfectly play back anything he heard. His family always enjoyed listening to him play his favorite recording artist, Chet Atkins. In Mel's spare time he loved to construct. If he did not know how to build or fix something, he would continue to work at it until he did. There was no challenge too big. In his lifetime Mel built 3 houses and renovated 2 more. He also built a plane with his good friend Les Rowley in Elrose in the 70's and a motorhome in Kindersley in the 80's. His problem solving was masterful. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Judy, their 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild: son Robin (Dorothy), children Brady and Sarah (Joe); daughter Melody (Kevin) Wald, children Kurtis (Kyla), daughter Olivia, Megan (Mike); son Britt (Judy), children Madison (Ryan) Jordan (Rob), Paige; son Jay, children Emma, Will, Janaya; and son Dana (Steph), children BrookLynn, Drew and Alex. Mel is survived by his sister Donna (Abe) Driedger, brother Ernest (Angie), sister Carol (Warren) Mills and numerous nieces and nephews. Mel was predeceased by his father Ernest, his mother Mabel, his sister Ellen and his brother Clifford. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to the great staff at Lucky Lake Health Centre for their wonderful care for Mel in his last 9 months. Mel's knowledge, his willingness to teach, his laughter and his sharp wit will be sorely missed. Thank you for helping us respect his wishes of having no funeral following his cremation.







