Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURRAY Kenneth Harold. View Sign Service Information Mourning Glory Funeral Services 1201 8th Street East Saskatoon , SK S7H 0S5 (306)-978-5200 Obituary

MURRAY, Kenneth Harold February 25, 1934 – March 4, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ken Murray announce his passing on March 4, 2020 in Saskatoon, SK. Ken was born in Moose Jaw, SK on February 25, 1934 to Harold and Ada (nee Joyner) Murray and lived on the family farm near Pasqua, SK, later moving to a farm near Grand Coulee, SK. Ken attended both the College of Agriculture and the College of Education at the University of Saskatchewan and taught high school biology in Marengo, Wilkie, Kindersley and Outlook, SK. He loved teaching and is fondly remembered by many of his former students as their favourite teacher. Ken met Helen (nee Moon) in 1958 and they were married on August 6, 1960. They had three boys, Craig, Doug and Bob. Ken cherished his family and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchild. The grandkids loved to play with grandpa, whether it was at the pool or at the kitchen table with homemade play doh. As they got older he faithfully attended their sports games, school concerts, and graduations. Ken also enjoyed volunteering for many years at the Western Development Museum. He will be lovingly remembered as a considerate, gentle and caring man and will be deeply missed. Ken was predeceased by his father, Harold; his mother, Ada; and his stepfather, Lloyd Argue, mother-in-law, Phyllis Moon, father-in-law, Charles Moon, brother-in-law, Ed Perrault, and sister-in-law, Margaret Parsons. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen; sister Beverly Perrault (Edwin); sons Craig (Candice), Doug (MaryAnn), and Bob (Janet); his grandchildren, Carolyn (Jay), Hannah, Montana Lechner (Jayson), Cody, Cory (Kaylee), Justine and Blaine; his great grandchild, Noah Lechner; Liz Moran-Murray, Pauline Tam-Kobylak (Dave), Alyx Tam-Kobylak; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. We would like to thank Ken's excellent medical and palliative care teams at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal University Hospital Foundation - Rajput Research (for Parkinson's Disease), or the Western Development Museum – Saskatoon. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements in care of Ashley Knash – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200





It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ken Murray announce his passing on March 4, 2020 in Saskatoon, SK. Ken was born in Moose Jaw, SK on February 25, 1934 to Harold and Ada (nee Joyner) Murray and lived on the family farm near Pasqua, SK, later moving to a farm near Grand Coulee, SK. Ken attended both the College of Agriculture and the College of Education at the University of Saskatchewan and taught high school biology in Marengo, Wilkie, Kindersley and Outlook, SK. He loved teaching and is fondly remembered by many of his former students as their favourite teacher. Ken met Helen (nee Moon) in 1958 and they were married on August 6, 1960. They had three boys, Craig, Doug and Bob. Ken cherished his family and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchild. The grandkids loved to play with grandpa, whether it was at the pool or at the kitchen table with homemade play doh. As they got older he faithfully attended their sports games, school concerts, and graduations. Ken also enjoyed volunteering for many years at the Western Development Museum. He will be lovingly remembered as a considerate, gentle and caring man and will be deeply missed. Ken was predeceased by his father, Harold; his mother, Ada; and his stepfather, Lloyd Argue, mother-in-law, Phyllis Moon, father-in-law, Charles Moon, brother-in-law, Ed Perrault, and sister-in-law, Margaret Parsons. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen; sister Beverly Perrault (Edwin); sons Craig (Candice), Doug (MaryAnn), and Bob (Janet); his grandchildren, Carolyn (Jay), Hannah, Montana Lechner (Jayson), Cody, Cory (Kaylee), Justine and Blaine; his great grandchild, Noah Lechner; Liz Moran-Murray, Pauline Tam-Kobylak (Dave), Alyx Tam-Kobylak; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. We would like to thank Ken's excellent medical and palliative care teams at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal University Hospital Foundation - Rajput Research (for Parkinson's Disease), or the Western Development Museum – Saskatoon. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements in care of Ashley Knash – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close