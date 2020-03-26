Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray MOONEY. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Funeral Home - Saskatoon 8th St. East, 1st right past Briargate Rd. Saskatoon , SK S7K 3J8 (306)-477-4400 Obituary

MOONEY, Murray Murray Edward Mooney was born in Saskatoon City Hospital on April 26, 1928 to Mabel and Albert Mooney of Leney, SK. He passed away on March 15, 2020 at Outlook Health Centre. Murray attended Sandy Plains, Granville and Perdue schools, also University of Saskatchewan where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He married Elsa Jutta Horn RN on November 23, 1963. They farmed with his brother, Dick in Feudal area south of Perdue, SK, where they raised their children: Timothy, Sarah (Darrel) Weir and grandson Mark Weir, Christopher and grandson, Colton. They built a house in Perdue in 1975 following the winter of 1973-74, so the kids would have greater access to school activities. Summers were spent on the farm, until the early '90's when they retired to Perdue. Health concerns resulted in taking up residence in Villa Royale in Saskatoon in 2010, until 2012 with Jutta's passing when Murray then took up residence at the High Rise in Outlook, SK. Interment to take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to





