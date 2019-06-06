Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NIELSON Judy. View Sign Obituary

NIELSON, Judy Judy Nielson (Hall), 68, of Birsay, Saskatchewan, passed away Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Judy was a survivor, lived by her own rules, and fought relentlessly for what she believed in. She connected with the earth, loved her cabin at Candle Lake, and the peace on the farm at Birsay, off of Hitchcock Bay at Diefenbaker. She was in her element playing cards, baking and cooking for others, painting nature, and planning her next adventure. Judy is predeceased by her past husband Maurice Diehl, her parents, Tom and Ada Hall, as well as her daughter, Shantelle Almeida. She is survived by her adoring husband Ted Nielson, siblings Gary (Ronalee) Hall and Linda Burnett (Ray), her children, Shannon Christensen (Kelly), Shaun Diehl (Amanda), Sheila Neudorf (Larry), Sharlene Diehl (Curtis), many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as many other close friends and family, especially Hubert and Muriel Robin who were like parents to her. Judy wanted to be cremated, and her service will be held at a later date at Candle Lake, which was her wishes. __________________________________________________





Judy Nielson (Hall), 68, of Birsay, Saskatchewan, passed away Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Judy was a survivor, lived by her own rules, and fought relentlessly for what she believed in. She connected with the earth, loved her cabin at Candle Lake, and the peace on the farm at Birsay, off of Hitchcock Bay at Diefenbaker. She was in her element playing cards, baking and cooking for others, painting nature, and planning her next adventure. Judy is predeceased by her past husband Maurice Diehl, her parents, Tom and Ada Hall, as well as her daughter, Shantelle Almeida. She is survived by her adoring husband Ted Nielson, siblings Gary (Ronalee) Hall and Linda Burnett (Ray), her children, Shannon Christensen (Kelly), Shaun Diehl (Amanda), Sheila Neudorf (Larry), Sharlene Diehl (Curtis), many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as many other close friends and family, especially Hubert and Muriel Robin who were like parents to her. Judy wanted to be cremated, and her service will be held at a later date at Candle Lake, which was her wishes. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from June 6 to June 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close