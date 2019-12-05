Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORRISH Joy Elizabeth. View Sign Obituary

NORRISH, Joy Elizabeth January 30, 1927 – November 29, 2019 It is with love and thankfulness that we celebrate the life and announce the passing of Joy Elizabeth Norrish of Outlook (and formerly of Strongfield). Joy is lovingly remembered by her family: Dale and Ann Norrish, Valerie Norrish and Gerry Prokopet, Cheryl Norrish and John Rieger; four grandchildren, Jodie (Chris) Simonsen, Janaya Norrish, Jillian (Stephen) Gibson and Justin Hauberg; seven great-grandchildren, Kirk and Taylor Simonsen, Mackenzie Norrish, Kolby, Noah and Kinley Gibson and Hudson Hauberg; sisters Joan Holmlund and Shirley Aaro; sisters-in-law, Carol Southam, Alice Southam; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband, Elgin Norrish; three brothers, Jack, Alvin and Don Southam; in-laws Melvin and Hazel Norrish, Doug and Freda Norrish, Garnet and Isabel Birch and Clark and Betty Snustead. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Andrew's United Church, Outlook, SK with Ron McConnell officiating. Interment took place at the Strongfield Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joy's memory may be made to: The Outlook and District Health Foundation, The Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan, or a charity of one's choice. Funeral arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. Card of Thanks The family of Joy Norrish want to thank those that sent condolences, visits, texts and calls, food or flowers. Special thanks to Rev. Ron McConnell, Sandra Derdall as organist, ladies that served lunch and Floyd and Marjorie Childerhose for handling the arrangements and helping through the process. Special thanks to staff at the Long Term Care facility for the excellent care in her time there. __________________________________________________





