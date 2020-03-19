Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OGILVIE Jodie Lynne. View Sign Obituary

OGILVIE, Jodie Lynne September 27, 1971- March 4, 2020 The passing of Jodie Lynne Ogilvie of Ardath, Saskatchewan occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. Jodie was born September 27, 1971 to Ralph Burke and Janet Reed in Hay River, Northwest Territories. She moved to a farm north of Broderick as a child and attended the Outlook Elementary and High schools, where she graduated in 1989. Jodie excelled in her academic endeavors, played the saxophone in the school band for many years, and was a talented athlete, particularly in basketball and track & field where she held multiple records. It was at school that she met Clay Ogilvie, and the two would later marry on June 1, 1991. Jodie attended the University of Saskatchewan and received her Bachelor of Education degree in 1993, convocating with great distinction. She and Clay made their home on a farm near Ardath Saskatchewan, and Jodie taught at Conquest School until she had children. Clay and Jodie had three children, Justine, Bailey and C.J. In spite of her poor health due to progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Jodie was found at nearly every sporting event, band concert, award ceremony, and countless other activities that her children participated in. She felt a deep affection for her two pugs Fergie and Spark, and loved visits from her grandson Paxton in more recent years. She was a determined (some would say stubborn) and positive person, and above all else Jodie was completely devoted to her family. Whether it was a weekend trip to the family cabin at the lake, a lunchtime visit from her kids, or an evening spent watching Saturday Night Live with everyone, she was never happier than when she had "her people" around. She will be greatly missed from all of our lives and forever loved. Jodie leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Clay, her children Justine (Brayden and grandson Paxton) Connor, Bailey (Ryley Cozart), and C.J., parents Ralph Burke and Janet Reed, brothers Dustin Burke and Ryley Pederson, grandmother Dolly Reed, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents Alex & Mary Burke and Grant Reed, and parents-in-law Earl and Millie Ogilvie. __________________________________________________





