Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Jean ROLLESTON. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

ROLLESTON, Olga Jean 1918 - 2019 The passing of Olga Rolleston, of Dinsmore, SK, occurred on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Dinsmore Health Centre, at the age of 100 years. A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dinsmore Cemetery, Dinsmore, SK with Diane Schmidt officiating. This reflection was given by Shirley Wells: "Olga Jean" was born September 10, 1918 on the Bounty farm, the youngest of 10 children to Ed and Berdeena Wyatt. She always said she was "spoiled." Olga took her schooling at Hassock, grades 1-8; then high school in Bounty. She loved French and always said she longed to be a school teacher. She walked to school 2 1/2 miles rain or shine. She suffered a ruptured appendix when she was 17. Her dad took her on a train to Saskatoon. She was very sick and nearly died. Olga met Clyde in 1942 and married in June 1944. They were "soul mates" long before that phrase was invented; she always claimed she was an old bride of 26 years. They worked side by side on the farm. She never had children of their own but she helped with "all the babies" and thoroughly enjoyed their nieces and nephews. She and Clyde curled, liked to dance and took a few holidays, but mostly they kept to themselves. They lived at Anerley when Clyde worked on the CN Railway, then they went farming. In later years they moved a house to Dinsmore due to health reasons. Olga absolutely adored her parents and looked after her mom (who was blind) following her dad's passing. I met Clyde and Olga about 25 years ago when Clyde's health was failing. Then Olga and I struck up a "close bond." But we had a few "ups and downs" due to our feisty personalities. In 2006 she consented to move to Outlook High Rise. In Outlook she had the good fortune to meet many new friends, especially Maxine Prentice, "a true guardian angel"; thank you Maxine for starting the journals, and for all the cards, flowers and visits over the years. She also enjoyed many phone calls from her nephew Roy. She liked reading books, knitting and crocheting. In August 2012, Olga was pleased to move "home to Dinsmore" to the Health Care Centre. Thank you to the staff – she wasn't always the easiest resident to care for! Glenda Thorpe was one of her favorite girls. I learned a lot from Olga and have many fond memories. She was one of the most hospitable people and always wanted to serve tea. She was superstitious – she always put her right sock/shoe on first; shoes on table meant bad luck; and dropping cutlery meant company was coming. She once told me, "You don't have to like gardening to plant one and make preserves." She was hardworking. "Back in the day" she washed her kitchen floor every single day; bet she didn't even have a Swiffer! She put the crop in one year all by herself. She claimed she didn't like to bake, but she was good at it-her potato chip cookies and pastel cupcakes-superb. She was always so appreciative of the visits people paid to her and she really enjoyed her 99th and 100th birthday parties. Time Flies. Things Change. People Come. People Go. It's hard to imagine in 100 years all the changes Olga saw and dealt with. She was a unique friend who I will miss and never forget. Olga, now you can rest in peace with Clyde. Olga is lovingly remembered by her special friends, Shirley Wells, Maxine Prentice and Glenda Thorpe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde (1995); her siblings, George (Gwen) Wyatt, Annie Wyatt, Elsie (Cliff) Prior, John (Laura) Wyatt, Pheobe (Harold) MacRae, Gertrude (John) Scaddan, Ethel (Gordon) McConnell, Dewar (Marg) Wyatt, Fred (Margaret) Wyatt; and by her parents, Edward and Berdeena Wyatt. Memorial donations may be made to: The Dinsmore Food Bank, Dinsmore, SK. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________





The passing of Olga Rolleston, of Dinsmore, SK, occurred on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Dinsmore Health Centre, at the age of 100 years. A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dinsmore Cemetery, Dinsmore, SK with Diane Schmidt officiating. This reflection was given by Shirley Wells: "Olga Jean" was born September 10, 1918 on the Bounty farm, the youngest of 10 children to Ed and Berdeena Wyatt. She always said she was "spoiled." Olga took her schooling at Hassock, grades 1-8; then high school in Bounty. She loved French and always said she longed to be a school teacher. She walked to school 2 1/2 miles rain or shine. She suffered a ruptured appendix when she was 17. Her dad took her on a train to Saskatoon. She was very sick and nearly died. Olga met Clyde in 1942 and married in June 1944. They were "soul mates" long before that phrase was invented; she always claimed she was an old bride of 26 years. They worked side by side on the farm. She never had children of their own but she helped with "all the babies" and thoroughly enjoyed their nieces and nephews. She and Clyde curled, liked to dance and took a few holidays, but mostly they kept to themselves. They lived at Anerley when Clyde worked on the CN Railway, then they went farming. In later years they moved a house to Dinsmore due to health reasons. Olga absolutely adored her parents and looked after her mom (who was blind) following her dad's passing. I met Clyde and Olga about 25 years ago when Clyde's health was failing. Then Olga and I struck up a "close bond." But we had a few "ups and downs" due to our feisty personalities. In 2006 she consented to move to Outlook High Rise. In Outlook she had the good fortune to meet many new friends, especially Maxine Prentice, "a true guardian angel"; thank you Maxine for starting the journals, and for all the cards, flowers and visits over the years. She also enjoyed many phone calls from her nephew Roy. She liked reading books, knitting and crocheting. In August 2012, Olga was pleased to move "home to Dinsmore" to the Health Care Centre. Thank you to the staff – she wasn't always the easiest resident to care for! Glenda Thorpe was one of her favorite girls. I learned a lot from Olga and have many fond memories. She was one of the most hospitable people and always wanted to serve tea. She was superstitious – she always put her right sock/shoe on first; shoes on table meant bad luck; and dropping cutlery meant company was coming. She once told me, "You don't have to like gardening to plant one and make preserves." She was hardworking. "Back in the day" she washed her kitchen floor every single day; bet she didn't even have a Swiffer! She put the crop in one year all by herself. She claimed she didn't like to bake, but she was good at it-her potato chip cookies and pastel cupcakes-superb. She was always so appreciative of the visits people paid to her and she really enjoyed her 99th and 100th birthday parties. Time Flies. Things Change. People Come. People Go. It's hard to imagine in 100 years all the changes Olga saw and dealt with. She was a unique friend who I will miss and never forget. Olga, now you can rest in peace with Clyde. Olga is lovingly remembered by her special friends, Shirley Wells, Maxine Prentice and Glenda Thorpe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde (1995); her siblings, George (Gwen) Wyatt, Annie Wyatt, Elsie (Cliff) Prior, John (Laura) Wyatt, Pheobe (Harold) MacRae, Gertrude (John) Scaddan, Ethel (Gordon) McConnell, Dewar (Marg) Wyatt, Fred (Margaret) Wyatt; and by her parents, Edward and Berdeena Wyatt. Memorial donations may be made to: The Dinsmore Food Bank, Dinsmore, SK. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from June 13 to June 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close