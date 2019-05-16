Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Perrin. View Sign In Memoriam

Remembering Mom - Olive Perrin January 16, 1937 - May 13, 2018 It has been a year since her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, came for Mom. Mom's last words were, "He said He'd come". We knew she meant Jesus and we told her it was alright to go to be with Him. Since then, there are many days "her cowboy" of 60 years marriage and her girls say how much we miss her and not one day passes without a thought of her. We wanted to acknowledge Mom's life and from us and from her most important treasure; her grandchildren and great grandchildren. So here goes: Olive Alexandria Collins was born on the farm in the hills south of Beechy. She came out so dark skinned that her father Alex named her Olive. She was the second oldest of 11 children, born to Alex and Annie Collins, and she soon became the family matriarch. She met Ted Perrin while working on the Perrin ranch along the South Sask and after they married stayed on the ranch until the very last years of her life. There they raised their 5 girls: Pam, Shannon, Shelly, Jackie, and Jimmie-Lou in an atmosphere of hospitality, laughter and hard work. We thank you Mom for such a wonderful life! Mom was an innovator/starter and if she decided something needed to be done, moved, changed, helped, overcome, etc.: it was accomplished! Saying no to Mom was most often futile and unwise. She was the driving force, or had a lot to do with, starting and or maintaining: the Saskatchewan High School Rodeo, the Local housing Authority and motel, the local care home, the Saskatchewan chapter of the "fellowship of Christian Cowboys", the Snakebite Riding Arena Club and the Quarter Horse show at Beechy. She also hosted trail rides, Charolais association picnics, international bus tours and other agricultural association barbeques. Mom and Dad were inducted on the Saskatchewan Livestock association honour scroll in 2017 for their many contributions to agriculture and the ranching she loved. Mom was a dark skinned, bright blue eyed, tiny, beauty. She was a strong, opinionated, passionate, and caring woman who no one dared tangle with. But, she ruled with love in it all. She took in numerous hired men, nieces, and nephews, and treated them all as 'her children'. Though she didn't coffee or gossip with the women, her table was rarely empty as she always gave hospitality and no one was turned away. It was rare that she said any negative thing about someone, but if you got on her bad side there was no going back. She was often laughing and loved to tease and play games like "scary grandma". She was always on your side if you needed her and played devil's advocate if you needed that. Olive really loved Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. She preached about his forgiveness to everyone who would listen and even those who wouldn't. She loved Him for the absolute grace and forgiveness He gave her on the cross. Mom told us, "I make such huge mistakes and have been such a sinner, but He always helps me". She even thanked Him for the illness that shortened her life and made it so hard the last 5 years. She was thankful that the illness brought her to a new understanding of His grace and most of all His sacrificial Love. So, we miss her and we want to say so from 'her cowboy' Ted, and her girls and their families: Pamela Jean Danroth {Neil Danroth, Kristian Danroth (Kara- Easton, Cooper, Hudson), Melissa Holderbien (Jason – Reese, Shea, Boston), Quintin Danroth (Carlie - Iver), Riley Danroth (Lauren – Sheriden)}. Shannon Dawn Schellenberg {Reg Schellenberg, Jesse Schellenberg (Tracy – Somaya, Kelson, Veila, Ryle), Coy Schellenberg (Laura-lie – Ella, Nora and Ty), Stacey Schwartz (Brett)}. Shelly Ann Fuller {Brian Fuller – Katie and Josh}. Jacqueline Denise Helman {Lee Helman, Julian Helman (Amanda –Hazel), Chelsea Buchan (Evan - Aidan, Riley, Molly, Mila), Chantelle Helman, and Nyel Helman)}. Jimmie-Lou Bourne {Jeremy Bourne – Josiah and Judah}. WE LOVE YOU MOM, GRANDMA, OLIVE!!! See you soon; when we go with Him also!! __________________________________________________





