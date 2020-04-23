Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORMISTON Helen Elizabeth. View Sign Obituary

Helen Elizabeth Ormiston passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Home in Saskatoon at the age of 97. Born Helen Elizabeth Fleming in Wanstead, Essex, England, she grew up in Sutton, a suburb of London. The youngest of three children, Helen was clever and artistic, and excelled at school. During World War II, she joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force as a radar operator and was stationed at various coastal locations in Britain. Following the war, Helen pursued her ambition of becoming a veterinarian, studying at The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, University of Edinburgh. She graduated with fellow student, Thomas Ormiston, in 1952, and the couple wed in 1954. Helen gave up full time veterinary work to raise a family, but continued to be involved in the practice with Tom throughout his career. In 1959, Helen, Tom and their three children immigrated to Saskatchewan. The family was joined by four more during stints in Wakaw and North Battleford. They eventually settled in Outlook, where Helen and Tom resided for nearly 50 years. Helen had a deep sense of morality and duty but lived her life with great humour and joy. She had several close friends and was always active in the community, from skating rink cooking, to delivery of meals on wheels. She was an accomplished cook and artist, and pursued many other interests including reading, pottery, papier maché, mosaic tile, gardening, playing the recorder, walking the family dog, Blossom, knitting, sewing, and travelling. In later years, she also enjoyed visits with her six grandchildren and yearly gatherings at Anglin Lake. Helen's final years were spent at the Primrose Chateau in Saskatoon, before moving to St Joseph's in 2019. Helen is predeceased by her husband, Tom, sister, Margaret Mitchell, and brother, Peter Fleming. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses--Andrew (Deborah Douglas), Peter (Pat Tymchatyn), Elizabeth (Ian Rogers), Mary (Lorenzo Dupuis), Kathleen, Alice, and John; her six grandchildren--Amelia and Caleb Rogers, Shadan Rahbari, Yannick and Charlotte Dupuis, and Tasia Ormiston; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Sisters and staff of St. Joseph's Home in Saskatoon for the excellent care Helen received during her final months. A service will take place at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Outlook at a later date. Contributions can be made in her memory to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020

