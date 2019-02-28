Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEDERSON Marion. View Sign

PEDERSON, Marion Marion passed away on February 5, 2019 at St. Patrick's Home in Ottawa. Born May 28, 1915 in Salem, Mass. two months early, she was kept warm in a shoebox on the oven door! At the age of 3 she and her family joined the throng of settlers on a train bound for the Canadian Prairies. Marion thrived at school in Strongfield and then continued her studies at Normal school in Moose Jaw. Her first teaching position was in a one room log schoolhouse in the bush north of Naicam! Moving forward, she taught in various communities around the province, making life-long friends along the way. While teaching in Regina during the war she met her future husband, a Sergeant in the army. Orville was granted a very short leave to get married so no real honeymoon. They certainly made up for it with all their globe trotting later in life. After the war they moved to Hawarden to farm. With two small children Marion remained at home working at municipal and federal levels of government as the Secretary/Treasurer for the Village of Hawarden as well as the Constituency Secretary for the local M.P. She was one of the founding members of the local Homemakers' Club (WI) and also continued her writing, having two small histories published. Marion returned to teaching when her children reached their teens. She had a love of art and literature and shared those passions with her students. Active in the Saskatoon Scandinavian Club she was one of the best non-Norwegian "Norwegian cooks" in the club! She & Orville enjoyed cross country skiing, but in their retirement were happy to hang up their skis and escape to the Okanagan where Marion created a welcoming home for their family and friends. She will be missed by her whole family...son Kevin (Barbara) Pederson, Sean & Katie, Callum and Braden; daughter Marilyn (Mike) Donison, Paul & Monika, Anabel, Sophie-Jane, Erika and Kirralee; Patrick & Domonique; Philip & Candice as well as many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held on July 15 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Hawarden SK) @ 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to





Marion passed away on February 5, 2019 at St. Patrick's Home in Ottawa. Born May 28, 1915 in Salem, Mass. two months early, she was kept warm in a shoebox on the oven door! At the age of 3 she and her family joined the throng of settlers on a train bound for the Canadian Prairies. Marion thrived at school in Strongfield and then continued her studies at Normal school in Moose Jaw. Her first teaching position was in a one room log schoolhouse in the bush north of Naicam! Moving forward, she taught in various communities around the province, making life-long friends along the way. While teaching in Regina during the war she met her future husband, a Sergeant in the army. Orville was granted a very short leave to get married so no real honeymoon. They certainly made up for it with all their globe trotting later in life. After the war they moved to Hawarden to farm. With two small children Marion remained at home working at municipal and federal levels of government as the Secretary/Treasurer for the Village of Hawarden as well as the Constituency Secretary for the local M.P. She was one of the founding members of the local Homemakers' Club (WI) and also continued her writing, having two small histories published. Marion returned to teaching when her children reached their teens. She had a love of art and literature and shared those passions with her students. Active in the Saskatoon Scandinavian Club she was one of the best non-Norwegian "Norwegian cooks" in the club! She & Orville enjoyed cross country skiing, but in their retirement were happy to hang up their skis and escape to the Okanagan where Marion created a welcoming home for their family and friends. She will be missed by her whole family...son Kevin (Barbara) Pederson, Sean & Katie, Callum and Braden; daughter Marilyn (Mike) Donison, Paul & Monika, Anabel, Sophie-Jane, Erika and Kirralee; Patrick & Domonique; Philip & Candice as well as many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held on July 15 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Hawarden SK) @ 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to rsvpministries.com __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Outlook Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close