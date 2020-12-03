1/1
Phyllis FYCKES
FYCKES, Phyllis March 1, 1949 - November 21, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Phyllis Fyckes (Leppa) on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Phyllis was born into a large family in Macrorie, Saskatchewan. She later moved to Calgary where she would spend the remainder of her years. Phyllis had a strong interest in property management and condominium complexes after buying her first condo. This passion, along with her entrepreneurial spirit, drove her to start her own condominium document review company in 2003. She passionately helped others to be more knowledgeable about their condo purchases up until the time of her passing. Phyllis will be dearly missed by her siblings Harvey, Walter (Wendy), Stanley (Sally), Mike, and Eileen; several nephews and nieces; her step-family Carrie, Robert, Kelly, Owen, and Ethan; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Phyllis was pre-deceased by her husband James; parents Martti and Lillian; and sister-in-law Anne. No services or events are scheduled. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared with Phyllis' family through www.evanjstrong.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the Alberta Cancer Foundation (albertacancer.ca). __________________________________________________



Published in The Outlook from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
