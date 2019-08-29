WOLFE, Phyllis Margaret December 15, 1934 – August 21, 2019 Phyllis passed away in Stonewall Hospital on Thursday August 22, 2019. She is survived by her two children: son, Ron (Marie) and their children James and Jessica; daughter, Ella (Cyril) and their children Cole and Bobbi-Jo. Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment Milden Cemetery. Eternal Grace Funerals 204-505-4559 eternalgracefunerals.ca __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019