Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Reginald DERDALL. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

DERDALL, Ralph Reginald Ralph was born in Broderick September 6, 1927, the youngest of six children born to Engval and Laura Derdall who homesteaded north of Outlook in 1903 and passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Ralph attended Nary School and was baptized and confirmed in Saskatchewan River Lutheran Church. After completing grade 12 in Outlook he enrolled at Normal School (Teachers' College) in September 1945. His first posting was Cherry Dale, five miles west of Strongfield in August 1946 teaching grades 1-10. The second placement was Birsay from 1947 to 1948 teaching grades 7-12. Ralph took several years off from the classroom and went into farming. In 1954 he married Vivian (Sue) Sprinkle whose father Odes (Bill) Sprinkle was the project manager for the building of the PFRA farm adjacent to Outlook. Sue and Ralph built a home on an acreage south of Saskatoon. Ralph graduated from the college of Arts and Science at U of S by taking evening classes and summer classes as well as taking classes at the University of Oslo. After one year at Floral School, Ralph got a position at the new Clavet Composite School in 1962. In 1970 Sue and Ralph moved to Calgary where Ralph spend the next 15 years teaching at The Okotoks Junior Senior High School until his retirement in June 1985. While living in Calgary, Ralph and Sue would divorce. Later Ralph met and married Patricia (Pat) Priddle and they made their home in Outlook. Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Engval and Laura; brother Gust and wife Grace; brother Adolf; sister Bernice Larson and husband Ernie; brother Arthur and wife Norma; brother Ancil; and Ralph's wife Pat in 2008. Ralph is survived by sister-in-law Jean Derdall; 19 nephews and nieces; stepsons Michael and Neil Priddle and their spouses and grandchildren. Service of Remembrance was held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Saskatchewan River Lutheran Church. Interment was at Saskatchewan River Lutheran Church cemetery. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. THANK YOU A sincere Thank You to all relatives, neighbors, and extended family for your expression of sympathy and support in the bereavement of "Uncle Ralph". Thank you to Outlook Funeral Chapel, Legion Honor Guard, and all who participated in the memorable service for the celebration of life for "Uncle Ralph". As well to the ladies of Saskatchewan River Lutheran Church for a lovely lunch. Thank you to Dr. Mynhardt and all the staff at The Outlook Long Term Care for your kind and loving attention to "Uncle Ralph". As it is impossible to thank all, please accept this "Thank You" as our heartfelt appreciation. The Derdall Family. __________________________________________________





Ralph was born in Broderick September 6, 1927, the youngest of six children born to Engval and Laura Derdall who homesteaded north of Outlook in 1903 and passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Ralph attended Nary School and was baptized and confirmed in Saskatchewan River Lutheran Church. After completing grade 12 in Outlook he enrolled at Normal School (Teachers' College) in September 1945. His first posting was Cherry Dale, five miles west of Strongfield in August 1946 teaching grades 1-10. The second placement was Birsay from 1947 to 1948 teaching grades 7-12. Ralph took several years off from the classroom and went into farming. In 1954 he married Vivian (Sue) Sprinkle whose father Odes (Bill) Sprinkle was the project manager for the building of the PFRA farm adjacent to Outlook. Sue and Ralph built a home on an acreage south of Saskatoon. Ralph graduated from the college of Arts and Science at U of S by taking evening classes and summer classes as well as taking classes at the University of Oslo. After one year at Floral School, Ralph got a position at the new Clavet Composite School in 1962. In 1970 Sue and Ralph moved to Calgary where Ralph spend the next 15 years teaching at The Okotoks Junior Senior High School until his retirement in June 1985. While living in Calgary, Ralph and Sue would divorce. Later Ralph met and married Patricia (Pat) Priddle and they made their home in Outlook. Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Engval and Laura; brother Gust and wife Grace; brother Adolf; sister Bernice Larson and husband Ernie; brother Arthur and wife Norma; brother Ancil; and Ralph's wife Pat in 2008. Ralph is survived by sister-in-law Jean Derdall; 19 nephews and nieces; stepsons Michael and Neil Priddle and their spouses and grandchildren. Service of Remembrance was held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Saskatchewan River Lutheran Church. Interment was at Saskatchewan River Lutheran Church cemetery. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. THANK YOU A sincere Thank You to all relatives, neighbors, and extended family for your expression of sympathy and support in the bereavement of "Uncle Ralph". Thank you to Outlook Funeral Chapel, Legion Honor Guard, and all who participated in the memorable service for the celebration of life for "Uncle Ralph". As well to the ladies of Saskatchewan River Lutheran Church for a lovely lunch. Thank you to Dr. Mynhardt and all the staff at The Outlook Long Term Care for your kind and loving attention to "Uncle Ralph". As it is impossible to thank all, please accept this "Thank You" as our heartfelt appreciation. The Derdall Family. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close