It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorayne Jemina Redmond on June 17, 2019 at the Lucky Lake Health Care Center, at the age of 91 years. She was born at home on May 7, 1928 just two miles north of Clearwater Lake with Tuberose, Saskatchewan as their post office, second child of Isaac and Julia Hanson (nee Kallio). She started school at Beach View for grade one and then the family moved to the Lance Valley School district where she completed her schooling. In October of 1945 she started working for Ruth Tuplin and it was there she met Ruth's brother, Bruce Redmond. They were engaged in August 1946 and, travelling to Saskatoon by train, they were married in Grace United Church Chapel on October 15, 1946. They started out married life on the farm three miles east of Beechy and in the Fall of 1951 they moved the house in to town near the school. Two children completed their family: Colleen in 1949 and Dale in 1952. In 1981 they built their retirement home closer to downtown. In December of 1957 she took confirmation classes, was baptized and became a member of the United Church. She was very active in the community and a member of many organizations. She donated to all the events that were going on, being especially known for her pies. She would take baking to elderly people in the town and help them in any way she could. In the early days she sold Avon and was the caretaker of the United Church. She was a member of the United Church Ladies Aid, a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, assistant leader of United Church C.G.I.T., a 4- H sewing leader for eight years and a general leader for four years. She was a member of the Victory Agricultural Society and in 1987 was presented an Honorary Life Membership in recognition of long and outstanding service to the community. For 35 years she exhibited her baking, sewing, knitting, etc. in Fairs and received many (first) prizes and trophies. She was a beautiful seamstress and did custom sewing for 23 years. She worked at the rummage sale since it first began decades ago. She was the Beechy news reporter for the "Outlook" newspaper for 28 years. It wasn't until 1968 that she took driver training and got her driver's licence. Lorayne had many hobbies including playing cards (ladies Bridge club, Rummoli night, Shanghai Rummy, etc.) and they played cards with other couples like Smear and Cribbage. For 15 years she organized carpet bowling and won the trophy in 1972. At the age of 40 she started curling and enjoyed it for many years. She loved going to Bingo. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. The loss of son, Dale, in 2007 was a heartbreaking time. Lorayne and Bruce were in their 70th year of marriage when Bruce passed away in 2016. In their retirement they enjoyed travelling to England, Scotland, Canary Islands, Niagara Falls, Expo 1986 and camping at Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Buffalo Pound Regional Park by Moose Jaw, Watrous, Palliser Park to name a few and then acquired a waterfront lot at Prairie Lake Park in 1991. Lorayne will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Colleen (Elmer) Ayers; daughter-in-law Edna Redmond; grandchildren Treena Redmond, Shawn (Linda) Ayers, Cora (Daryll) Sager, Chantelle (Kerry) Everett and Shaun Redmond; 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-greatgrandchildren. Also left to mourn are sisters Elaine Hanson, Dorie Hanson, Gay Allison (Geoff), Mavis Hanson (Russ) and Karen (Brian) Sears; sisters-in-law Florence Hanson and Anne Cotton; brother-in-law Joe Tuff and numerous nieces and nephews. Lorayne was predeceased by her parents; husband, Bruce in 2016; son, Dale in 2007; brothers Herbert, Ray, Melvin, Milford and Lyle; sisters Florence Foulston, Viviene Hanson, Arlene Tuff, Twila Anderson; sisters-in-law Glennis Hanson, Ruth (Eric) Tuplin, Norah (Rex) Thoresen; and brothers-inlaw Ivan Foulston, Jim Lesenko, Gordon Babcock, Cliff Smith , Ed Anderson, Ab Nichols, Dick Cotton and Jim Redmond. A graveside family celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Beechy Cemetery. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Cooper and the wonderful staff at the Lucky Lake Health Center where she resided for 3 1/2 years. Donations in memory of Lorayne may be directed to Beechy/Demaine Ambulance Service. Arrangements entrusted to Outlook Funeral Chapel __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from July 4 to July 5, 2019

